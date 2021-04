How to make the most of your hybrids

How to make the most of your hybrids

TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?

There are so many great hybrids to choose from in 2021.

In this video, I take six of my favourite models onto the golf course to pit them head-to-head.

The six hybrids I'll be testing are the Callaway Apex, Cobra RADSPEED, PING G425, Srixon ZX, TaylorMade SIM2 MAX and Titleist TSi2.

Watch the video to find out which one I would put in my golf bag.