search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosWHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?

WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?

By David Cunninghame05 February, 2021
Drivers TaylorMade SIM2 Cobra RADSPEED Callaway Epic MAX LS Titleist TSi3 PING G425 LST Review Video

Related videos

ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review
IS THIS THE FASTEST DRIVER WE’VE EVER TESTED??? - Callaway Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS review
IS THIS THE FASTEST DRIVER WE’VE EVER TESTED??? - Callaway Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS review
HAS COBRA CREATED THE PERFECT DRIVER??? - COBRA RADSPEED review
HAS COBRA CREATED THE PERFECT DRIVER??? - COBRA RADSPEED review
IS THIS THE MOST FORGIVING DRIVER EVER??? - PING G425 review
IS THIS THE MOST FORGIVING DRIVER EVER??? - PING G425 review
Introducing... the top 5 drivers of 2020!
Introducing... the top 5 drivers of 2020!
REAL GAME CHANGERS – Titleist TSi metalwoods review
REAL GAME CHANGERS – Titleist TSi metalwoods review
TaylorMade M5 vs Callaway Epic Flash vs Titleist TS3 drivers
TaylorMade M5 vs Callaway Epic Flash vs Titleist TS3 drivers
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 driver & TaylorMade M6 driver
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 driver & TaylorMade M6 driver
REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods
REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods
TITLEIST TS3 DRIVER vs TITLEIST 917D3 DRIVER
TITLEIST TS3 DRIVER vs TITLEIST 917D3 DRIVER
Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?
Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?
Titleist TS metalwoods review
Titleist TS metalwoods review
TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know
TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know
TaylorMade M4 driver review
TaylorMade M4 driver review
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Ping G700 irons review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver
Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family

WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?

By David Cunninghame05 February, 2021
Drivers TaylorMade SIM2 Cobra RADSPEED Callaway Epic MAX LS Titleist TSi3 PING G425 LST Review Video

Choosing my favourite driver this year is proving to be very difficult.

In this video I pit five of my favourite models for the 2021 head-to-head to try and come to a final decision.

• FootJoy HyperFlex - FIRST LOOK!

• Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?

The five drivers I’ll be testing in this video are the Callaway Epic MAX LS, Cobra RADSPEED, PING G425 LST, TaylorMade SIM2 and the Titleist TSi3.

• AM I GOOD ENOUGH TO USE BLADES???

• Shot Scope introduces Strokes Gained upgrade

I’ll let you know the aspect of each driver that I love and some others that aren’t quite to my personal taste.

Watch the video and see which one will end up in my golf bag.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Keep the club on plane in the takeaway
Watch
play button
Fix your slice with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow