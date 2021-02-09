WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?

Choosing my favourite driver this year is proving to be very difficult.
In this video I pit five of my favourite models for the 2021 head-to-head to try and come to a final decision.
The five drivers I’ll be testing in this video are the Callaway Epic MAX LS, Cobra RADSPEED, PING G425 LST, TaylorMade SIM2 and the Titleist TSi3.
I’ll let you know the aspect of each driver that I love and some others that aren’t quite to my personal taste.
Watch the video and see which one will end up in my golf bag.