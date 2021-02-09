WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?

Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

IS THIS THE MOST FORGIVING DRIVER EVER??? - PING G425 review

IS THIS THE FASTEST DRIVER WE’VE EVER TESTED??? - Callaway Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS review

ARE THESE DRIVERS REALLY BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE? – TaylorMade SIM2 driver review

Choosing my favourite driver this year is proving to be very difficult.

In this video I pit five of my favourite models for the 2021 head-to-head to try and come to a final decision.



The five drivers I’ll be testing in this video are the Callaway Epic MAX LS, Cobra RADSPEED, PING G425 LST, TaylorMade SIM2 and the Titleist TSi3.

I’ll let you know the aspect of each driver that I love and some others that aren’t quite to my personal taste.

Watch the video and see which one will end up in my golf bag.