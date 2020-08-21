search
HomeVideosWHICH TAYLORMADE GOLF BALL IS RIGHT FOR ME??? – TP5 vs TP5x vs Tour Response vs Soft Response

WHICH TAYLORMADE GOLF BALL IS RIGHT FOR ME??? – TP5 vs TP5x vs Tour Response vs Soft Response

By David Cunninghame21 August, 2020
TaylorMade TaylorMade TP5 TaylorMade TP5x TaylorMade TP5 Pix TaylorMade Tour Response TaylorMade Soft Response TaylorMade balls Balls Review Video

TaylorMade’s 2020 golf ball line-up is incredibly strong but you might be confused as to which one will be the right fit for your game.

To help clear things up David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts the TP5, TP5x, Tour Response and Soft Response through an extensive test.

The TP5 models are TaylorMade’s out-and-out tour golf balls, trusted by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm.

• TaylorMade P7MB, P7MC & P770 – FIRST LOOK!

The Tour Response is a new addition for 2020 and features many of the same technologies as its TP5 counterparts, but comes in at a more affordable price.

• WITB – Collin Morikawa’s PGA Championship winning clubs

The Soft Response is the other newcomer this year and it has been tailored towards moderate swing speed players seeking a soft feel and added distance.

• Get your hands on Tiger’s TaylorMade wedges

Watch the video to find out everything you need to know about these golf balls and find out which one you should be sticking in your bag.

