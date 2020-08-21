How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?

TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?

REVIEWED - Is the Titleist AVX the ball you've been waiting for?

REVIEWED - Is the Titleist AVX the ball you've been waiting for?

NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them

NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them

OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One

OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One

TaylorMade’s 2020 golf ball line-up is incredibly strong but you might be confused as to which one will be the right fit for your game.

To help clear things up David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts the TP5, TP5x, Tour Response and Soft Response through an extensive test.

The TP5 models are TaylorMade’s out-and-out tour golf balls, trusted by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm.

• TaylorMade P7MB, P7MC & P770 – FIRST LOOK!



The Tour Response is a new addition for 2020 and features many of the same technologies as its TP5 counterparts, but comes in at a more affordable price.



• WITB – Collin Morikawa’s PGA Championship winning clubs



The Soft Response is the other newcomer this year and it has been tailored towards moderate swing speed players seeking a soft feel and added distance.

• Get your hands on Tiger’s TaylorMade wedges

Watch the video to find out everything you need to know about these golf balls and find out which one you should be sticking in your bag.