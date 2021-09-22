Through the keyhole at Gleneagles Hotel

What’s better than listening to The bunkered Podcast?

Watching The bunkered Podcast.

This special, bonus episode of the award-winning golf podcast – brought to you in association with Motocaddy - comes live from Adare Manor in Ireland.

Michael and Bryce travelled to the Limerick resort, the host venue for the 2027 Ryder Cup, to see and hear how it is preparing to welcome the biggest event in golf.

• Trailer drops for hilarious new golf movie

• REVEALED: Why Tyrrell Hatton gets angry...

They speak to Director of Golf Operations Andy McMahon and Alan MacDonnell, the Golf Course Superintendent – and, naturally, they give their own thoughts on the Tom Fazio layout.

The guys also turn their attention to this year’s match at Whistling Straits, giving their straight-to-the-point verdicts on each of the 24 players taking part, as well as the captains, the course, the crowds and more.

Some highlights:

07:26 – Game of Thrones

09:50 – Bryce plays 18 VERY well

10:28 – Andy McMahon

18:59 – Alan MacDonnell

27:14 – The unluckiest man in Europe

41:57 – The pressure on Rory...

44:28 – The last ‘Post’?

52:36 – Taking the ‘wild’ out of ‘wild cards’

59:55 - “His experiences would make a grown man cry”

01:06:19 – Brooksy

01:09:31 – Who the hell is going to play with Bryson?

01:07:18 – Prediction time



ABOUT THE BUNKERED PODCAST

Winner – Best Sports Podcast, The 2021 Publisher Podcast Awards

Kindly supported by Motocaddy, new episodes of The bunkered Podcast are released every Tuesday morning from all good podcast platforms.

Listen for FREE at:

Apple: https://apple.co/3vSQFyk

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3vUGyc4