HomeVideosWHO WOULD USE THIS GOLF CLUB? | TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review

WHO WOULD USE THIS GOLF CLUB? | TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review

By bunkered.co.uk25 September, 2021
TaylorMade TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver Mini Driver Drivers Review Video

TaylorMade has decided to reinvent its iconic 300 Series with the launch of an all-new Mini Driver.

The question is, however, who among us would put a mini driver in the bag?

• TaylorMade 2021 P790 irons review

• Which TaylorMade iron is right for you?

Well in this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) takes the niche product out on the course for a thorough test, smashing it off the tee, launching it off the deck and comparing it with his current driver and 3-wood.

Find out if the TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver has the potential to be your perfect fairway finder.

