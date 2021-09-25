WHO WOULD USE THIS GOLF CLUB? | TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review

TaylorMade has decided to reinvent its iconic 300 Series with the launch of an all-new Mini Driver.
The question is, however, who among us would put a mini driver in the bag?
Well in this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) takes the niche product out on the course for a thorough test, smashing it off the tee, launching it off the deck and comparing it with his current driver and 3-wood.
Find out if the TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver has the potential to be your perfect fairway finder.