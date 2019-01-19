WILSON D7 WOODS & IRONS - FIRST HIT!

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Wilson Golf’s new super lightweight distance woods and distance irons are built for the player looking for extra yards and forgiveness out on the course.

The all-new D7 driver features RE-AKT Technology, a combination of Superlight Design and Reactive Face Technology that delivers faster club head speed and increased ball speeds for longer distances.



• Wilson D7 woods – FIRST LOOK!

If you struggle for clubhead speed then this is one driver well worth checking out. That lightweight design is bound to help you gain some speed and boost your distances of the tee.



• Wilson Golf launches incredibly powerful D7 irons



It isn’t simply distance, however, that is on offer with the D7, you can also expect improved forgiveness. The increased forgiveness is in large part thanks to the a pioneering [K]omposite Crown construction.



• Wilson D7 irons review: Redefining your distance expectations



The D7 irons, meanwhile, combine performance looks with super game improvement benefits through new RE-AKT technology.

They couple the thinnest iron face ever produced by the brand with the addition of Power Holes under the umbrella of the new RE-AKT Technology, creating greater ball speeds for longer distances for both centre and off-centre strikes.