YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review

On of the most important qualities when searching for a new wedge is versatility.
You want a club that can pull off all the shots you need around the green to get up-and-down.
TaylorMade’s incredibly popular Hi-Toe wedge line-up has just received a whole host of major upgrades, including Raw Face Technology, to help you get creative around the greens.
In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) details the features he loves in these new wedges and examines just how versatile they are.