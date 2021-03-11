YOUR NEW SHORT GAME SAVIOUR? – TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges review

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

On of the most important qualities when searching for a new wedge is versatility.

You want a club that can pull off all the shots you need around the green to get up-and-down.

• TaylorMade Hi-Toe RAW wedges – FIRST LOOK!

• TaylorMade four new Spider putter model

TaylorMade’s incredibly popular Hi-Toe wedge line-up has just received a whole host of major upgrades, including Raw Face Technology, to help you get creative around the greens.

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) details the features he loves in these new wedges and examines just how versatile they are.