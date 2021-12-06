search
Your new way to chip | 3 simple chipping tips

By bunkered.co.uk06 December, 2021
Chipping Golf Lessons Golf drills Short Game short game drills Golf Tuition

Is your current chipping technique failing to get you results? Maybe it's time to try something new.

bunkered's own PGA pro (@cameronadamgolf) has put together three of his best chipping tips to help you sharpen up around the greens so you can get up and down more often.

• How to play Texas Scramble

• Your new winter range routine

By the end of this video, you'll be able to control the trajectory, spin and distance of every chip shot you play. 

This will not only help you score better, but give you a versatility to your short game that you've never had before.

