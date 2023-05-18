search

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau hits fellow player with wild shot

Golf News

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau hits fellow player with wild shot

By Ben Parsons18 May, 2023
PGA Championship Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau admitted before this week’s PGA Championship that he often had no idea where the ball would go during the height of hysteria over his groundbreaking bombs off the tee.

Speaking to the Telegraph, the captivating Californian said that “there were many times when I was like ‘man I don’t know where I’m gonna hit it today.”

It is fair to say DeChambeau has reined himself in during his year on the LIV Golf circuit, with a new balanced diet and fitness routine giving himself a chance of achieving some kind of longevity in the game.

• PGA Championship: Fans fume over beer prices

• Koepka admits he “choked” Masters victory

With discipline has come control, but that was certainly lacking with one errant iron swing during his first round at Oak Hill on Thursday.

He was miles off line with his approach shot into 17, so far wide that he somehow managed to strike fellow player Kenny Pigman on the 18th tee.

PGA professional Pigman received a welcome shout of “fore” well in advance, and the ball eventually brushed off his back as he ducked to avoid painful contact.

DeChambeau quickly came over to make sure everyone was okay, but could not save par from a tricky position on what was his eighth hole of the day.

His game is looking in good shape, however, as he bounced straight back with back-to-back birdies to jump right up the leaderboard.

DeChambeau, targeting his second major title this week, is playing alongside former PGA champions Jason Day and Keegan Bradley during the first two rounds of Oak Hill.

