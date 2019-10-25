search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeWinter GolfFlush it! A simple drill to improve your iron-play

Winter Golf

Flush it! A simple drill to improve your iron-play

By bunkered.co.uk25 October, 2019
Winter Golf Instruction Jordan Smith golf latest lessons Irons Iron Play
Jordan Smith

Tour pro Jordan Smith reveals the secrets to his iron play with this easy practise drill.

"I pride myself on being a very solid ball-striker and this a drill that my coach Simon Shanks (yes, that’s his real name) and I like to use quite a lot. It helps me focus on strike and is so simple to put into practise. 

"This drill helps to combat a very common mistake among amateurs, and it’s something I sometimes struggle with. It’s very easy for your hands to flick at the ball. Doing this can lead to poor strikes and big misses to the left. Instead, you want to feel as though your hands, arms and body remain as one unit through the strike."

• Ping overturn golf club's 'absurd' decision

STEP 1

"The first step is to grab an alignment stick, place it down the left hand side of your grip and then set up to the ball as normal."

Jordan Smith Instruction1

STEP 2

"You want to swing to around halfway back as you can see here, with a real focus on making everything work as one unit. Take it nice and slow if you have to and don’t worry about how far you hit the shot. This drill isn’t about distance. 

• Winter golf deals at Silloth on Solway

"From this position, you then have to turn your body hard to the left to ensure a crisp strike. My suggestion would be to hit 10 to 15 balls using the alignment stick and really try and get the feeling of turning the body through, then start hitting full shots without the stick. If you don’t feel you have it quite right, go back to the drill until that feeling beds in."

Jordan Smith Instruction3

STEP 3

"Once you have hit the ball, this is the ideal finish position. One of the great things about this drill is the instant feedback you get. If the alignment stick hits you on the side then you know you haven’t quite nailed it. It really helps to train your body into turning through the shot much harder and quicker.

•WATCH - Phil Mickelson agonisingly close to par-4 ace

"Although it’s quite a basic drill, it’s incredibly effective at helping to improve your strike and ball flight. Quite a lot of tour pros use this drill and you could certainly benefit from doing the same.

•REVIEW - adidas Frostguard jacket

"Keep using it throughout winter and you will begin to notice fewer misses to the left and a straighter, more consistent ball flight because of the added level of  control you have over your clubface."

Jordan Smith Instruction4

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Winter Golf

Related Articles - Instruction

Related Articles - Jordan Smith

Related Articles - golf latest

Related Articles - lessons

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - Iron Play

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

New championship course proposed at exclusive Scottish club
Historic Scottish club votes to approve women members
Woods ‘p***ed’ at Zozo Championship despite lead
A peek inside issue 175 of bunkered
Portugal Masters golf betting tips

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
play button
Maintaining a strong dynamic loft at impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow