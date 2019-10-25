REVIEW - adidas Frostguard jacket

The cold weather is already upon us and there is nothing worse than feeling chilled to the bone when you step onto the first tee.

Frostguard is built specifically to perform in the toughest of conditions so that you can simply focus on your game.

In order to provide you with the warmth you need in the coldest temperatures, without sacrificing freedom of movement, adidas incorporated down-filled panels on the front and back body of the Frostguard jacket to keep you warm where it matters most.



For more information on the construction of the jacket click here.

When teeing it up this winter you want a garment that will not only keep you warm for the duration of the round but also one that doesn’t weigh you down.

The Frostguard jacket is the perfect solution. The incredible warmth it provides is fantastic for even the coldest of conditions, while its clever construction keeps you mobile and offers zero restrictions throughout the swing.

So, when the temperatures start to drop over the course of the next few months you might want to think about investing in this stylish garment if you plan to continue shooting some low scores throughout the winter.

Available: Now Prices: Men’s –Jacket £129.95 – Jacket £109.95, Women’s £89.95