Bryson DeChambeau ‘is moving to Saudi Golf League’

Bryson DeChambeau will ditch the PGA Tour to play in a Saudi-backed breakaway competition, a top instructor has claimed.

Renowned coach Jim McLean revealed on social media that according to a source, the world No.12 will join a breakaway circuit.

He also hinted that DeChambeau could be allowed to play in three of the four majors, despite players being threatened with lifetime bans from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Ryder Cup if they jump ship.

“Source is saying Bryson DeChambeau is moving to the Saudi Golf League,” McLean said on Twitter.

“It should allow him to play the Masters, US Open and British Open. Lots of rumors on Mickelson going, as well. If true, sparks will be flying.”

Speculation over DeChambeau’s future has reached fever pitch in recent weeks, with the organisers of the Saudi Golf League understood to be desperate to recruit him as the face of the new venture.

Such is their desire to get him on board, they have reportedly offered him $240 million.

Earlier this week the 28-year-old claimed reports he had told fellow players he was “done” with the PGA Tour were “completely inaccurate”.

He has not yet responded to the latest rumours.

A raft of senior tour pros, including Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood, are also understood to be ready to cross over to the Saudi league in exchange for huge sums, with the former confirming he had had a direct approach before launching a scathing attack on tour bosses.

Westwood claimed earlier this month that he had signed a non-disclosure agreement regarding his involvement.