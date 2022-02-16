search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau ‘is moving to Saudi Golf League’

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau ‘is moving to Saudi Golf League’

By Jamie Hall16 February, 2022
Bryson DeChambeau Jim McLean Saudi Golf League Golf super league PGA Tour
Bryson De Chambeau Super League

Bryson DeChambeau will ditch the PGA Tour to play in a Saudi-backed breakaway competition, a top instructor has claimed.

Renowned coach Jim McLean revealed on social media that according to a source, the world No.12 will join a breakaway circuit. 

He also hinted that DeChambeau could be allowed to play in three of the four majors, despite players being threatened with lifetime bans from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Ryder Cup if they jump ship. 

“Source is saying Bryson DeChambeau is moving to the Saudi Golf League,” McLean said on Twitter.  

• Tour pro makes huge Saudi Golf League claims

• 'Tone deaf': Former tour pro blasts Saudi stars

“It should allow him to play the Masters, US Open and British Open. Lots of rumors on Mickelson going, as well. If true, sparks will be flying.” 

Speculation over DeChambeau’s future has reached fever pitch in recent weeks, with the organisers of the Saudi Golf League understood to be desperate to recruit him as the face of the new venture.

Such is their desire to get him on board, they have reportedly offered him $240 million. 

Earlier this week the 28-year-old claimed reports he had told fellow players he was “done” with the PGA Tour were “completely inaccurate”. 

He has not yet responded to the latest rumours. 

• Morikawa shoots down Saudi Golf League

• Bryson slams claims he's 'done' with PGA Tour

A raft of senior tour pros, including Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood, are also understood to be ready to cross over to the Saudi league in exchange for huge sums, with the former confirming he had had a direct approach before launching a scathing attack on tour bosses.  

Westwood claimed earlier this month that he had signed a non-disclosure agreement regarding his involvement.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Saudi Golf League

Related Articles - Golf super league

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Big-name duo confirmed for Scottish Open
Phil Mickelson admits 'using Saudi Golf League for leverage’
10 reasons to buy the latest edition of bunkered
Former major venue Oakland Hills devastated by fire
EXCLUSIVE Ryder Cup: The Belfry eyes 2035 bid as it exits running for 2031

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow