Calum Hill forced to withdraw from Abu Dhabi

Scotland’s Calum Hill has been forced to withdraw from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The 27-year-old picked up a leg injury at the end of last year and has failed to recover in time for the Rolex Series event.

His management company Bounce took to Twitter to confirm the news.

“Sadly, we have had to withdraw Calum Hillfrom Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship due to the continued niggling leg injury he sustained end of last year,” the firm said.

It continues a frustrating spell for Hill, who pulled out of both the Portugal Masters and DP World Tour Championship in November.

He had been affected by mosquito bites sustained several weeks earlier at the Madrid Open.

Despite his end-of-season troubles, Hill enjoyed a successful 2021, posting five top ten finishes.

The Fife native went on to pick up his first tour victory at the Cazoo Classic, and broke into the top 100 of the world rankings.

He is currently the second-highest-ranked Scot behind Robert MacIntyre.