English course out of running to host 2031 Ryder Cup

The Belfry is out of the running to host the 2031 Ryder Cup, it is understood.

Despite the Brabazon course hosting the tournament four times previously, reports suggest the Sutton Coldfield complex has pulled out of the process.

It means the UK’s options are the London Golf Club and the yet-to-be-built Hulton Park course in Bolton.

UK Sport aims to make a decision by April and will then submit its chosen course to the European Tour ahead of the final call being made in July.

• Ex-Ryder Cup star backs Donald for captain

Having hosted the biennial clash in 1985, 1989, 1993 and 2002, the Belfry had been considered a strong contender.

But the Warwickshire venue – still the last English course to host the Ryder Cup – has withdrawn from the running.

The Belfry, which was contacted for comment, has not confirmed or denied the reports.

Meanwhile Hulton Park, which is yet to even receive planning permission, is believed to be a “realistic and exciting” potential host.

However, the plans have faced significant opposition from the local community amid fears over the loss of green space and habitat for wildlife.

Developer Peel L&P’s £250 million proposal will go before Bolton Council’s planning committee later this month.

• The bid to bring the Ryder Cup to Bolton

“Our revised proposals for Hulton Park are a great fit with the Government’s Levelling Up missions and it’s good to see the importance placed on sport and health in the White Paper to help balance regional and local inequalities,” said the firm’s director of planning and strategy Richard Knight.

“The selection of Hulton Park as a potential venue for the Ryder Cup is now a very realistic and exciting prospect and we hope that the council will seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity and support our efforts to bring this prestigious event – and all the benefits that flow from it – to Bolton.”