Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour returns for third year

A popular tour set up for Scots professionals and top amateurs is to return for a third year.

The GolfbreaksGet Back to Golf Tour was set up by Alan Tait, one of the country’s best-known club pros, in 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic led to limited opportunities.

Open to all golf professionals and amateurs with a handicap index of 2.4 or better, the first two editions have proved hugely successful with hundreds of golfers taking part.

Now the circuit’s return has been confirmed, with an increased number of events from 12 to 15 for 2022.

It all gets under way at former Scottish Open venue Castle Stuart in April.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be going ahead with the Get Back to Golf Tour for the third consecutive year,” said Tait, a former European Tour pro who is now an ambassador for junior brand Golphin.

“It’s been so well supported by the players, venues and sponsors since 2020, it didn’t take me too long to make the decision to kick on and do it all again this year.

“It’s also fantastic to have leading golf tour operator Golfbreaks on board this year as headline sponsor and there will be golf travel benefits for all members who join this year’s tour.

“Such is the demand again in 2022, I have increased the events to a total of 14 and brilliant to have some fantastic new venues on board such as Fortrose and Rosemarkie, Murcar Links, The Roxburghe, Deer Park and Spey Valley.

“For the third year running the grand final again will once again return to Dumbarnie Links in October, where the top 6 pros from the order of merit and the top six amateurs from the Order of Merit will compete for an additional prize-fund, and a seven-night all expenses paid golf trip for two to Orlando, Florida. I think it’s safe to say that golf is well and truly on the way back.”

Registration for theGolfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour opens on April 6.

To enter, email alan@golphin.co.uk.