search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGolfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour returns for third year

Golf News

Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour returns for third year

By Jamie Hall09 February, 2022
Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour Get Back To Golf Tour Alan Tait Scottish news Castle Stuart
Alan Tait

A popular tour set up for Scots professionals and top amateurs is to return for a third year. 

The GolfbreaksGet Back to Golf Tour was set up by Alan Tait, one of the country’s best-known club pros, in 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic led to limited opportunities. 

Open to all golf professionals and amateurs with a handicap index of 2.4 or better, the first two editions have proved hugely successful with hundreds of golfers taking part. 

Now the circuit’s return has been confirmed, with an increased number of events from 12 to 15 for 2022.

• Trilby Tour returns for 2022

It all gets under way at former Scottish Open venue Castle Stuart in April. 

“I’m absolutely delighted to be going ahead with the Get Back to Golf Tour for the third consecutive year,” said Tait, a former European Tour pro who is now an ambassador for junior brand Golphin.  

“It’s been so well supported by the players, venues and sponsors since 2020, it didn’t take me too long to make the decision to kick on and do it all again this year.  

“It’s also fantastic to have leading golf tour operator Golfbreaks on board this year as headline sponsor and there will be golf travel benefits for all members who join this year’s tour.  

• 'Tone deaf': Former tour pro blasts Saudi stars

“Such is the demand again in 2022, I have increased the events to a total of 14 and brilliant to have some fantastic new venues on board such as Fortrose and Rosemarkie, Murcar Links, The Roxburghe, Deer Park and Spey Valley.  

“For the third year running the grand final again will once again return to Dumbarnie Links in October, where the top 6 pros from the order of merit and the top six amateurs from the Order of Merit will compete for an additional prize-fund, and a seven-night all expenses paid golf trip for two to Orlando, Florida. I think it’s safe to say that golf is well and truly on the way back.” 

Registration for theGolfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour opens on April 6. 

To enter, email alan@golphin.co.uk. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Get Back To Golf Tour

Related Articles - Alan Tait

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Castle Stuart

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Big-name duo confirmed for Scottish Open
Phil Mickelson admits 'using Saudi Golf League for leverage’
10 reasons to buy the latest edition of bunkered
Former major venue Oakland Hills devastated by fire
EXCLUSIVE Ryder Cup: The Belfry eyes 2035 bid as it exits running for 2031

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow