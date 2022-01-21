search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsHarrington: Robert MacIntyre ‘should have played way’ into Ryder Cup team

Golf News

Harrington: Robert MacIntyre ‘should have played way’ into Ryder Cup team

By Jamie Hall21 January, 2022
Robert MacIntyre Padraig Harrington Ryder Cup DP World Tour PGA Tour
Robert Mac Intyre Abu Dhabi

Robert MacIntyrefailed to make Europe’s Ryder Cup team last year – and now the man responsible for picking the team has explained why. 

The Scot narrowly missed out on qualifying automatically, and was overlooked for a wildcard selection with Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter picked instead.  

He was left to rue a late-season slump which came just as others, such as Bernd Wiesberger, hit a purple patch to capitalise.

• Scott Jamieson reveals new approach to 2022

• Ian Woosnam calls time on Masters career

It’s unlikely MacIntyre’s selection would have made too much difference to the final result, given the European team were on the receiving end of a record 19-9 beating at Whistling Straits. 

But captain Padraig Harrington claimed the 25-year-old could have given himself a better chance of making the team by being wiser about where he chose to play his golf.

According to Harrington, MacIntyredamaged his chances of being part of the side by not focusing on playing on the European Tour, insisting that it affected his form in the latter part of the season. 

The captain told Sky the Scot had the opportunity to qualify – and hinted that he believes he would have done so had he focused on Europe. 

• Monty: Big hitters could kill off Old Course Opens

• Tyrrell Hatton admits 'lack of motivation'

Harrington said MacIntyre“should have played his way into the team” and that he wanted to “have his cake and eat it” by playing splitting his time between Europe and America. 

Instead, the 50-year-old claimed the Oban native should have waited until he was “dominating” in Europe before making the switch across the pond. 

Both players are in action this week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - Padraig Harrington

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
play button
Is this red carbon face faster? | TaylorMade Stealth driver REVIEWED!
TaylorMade
play button
"I cannot find fault with it!" - Callaway Rogue ST driver REVIEWED!
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Luke Donald expresses interest in Ryder Cup captaincy
"Piece of sh*t f****ng set-up" - Jon Rahm rages at low scoring
Ryder Cup: Luke Donald favourite to be next European captain
Harrington: Robert MacIntyre ‘should have played way’ into Ryder Cup team
Tributes paid to former Masters champ Bob Goalby

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
See all videos right arrow