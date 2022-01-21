Harrington: Robert MacIntyre ‘should have played way’ into Ryder Cup team

Robert MacIntyrefailed to make Europe’s Ryder Cup team last year – and now the man responsible for picking the team has explained why.

The Scot narrowly missed out on qualifying automatically, and was overlooked for a wildcard selection with Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter picked instead.

He was left to rue a late-season slump which came just as others, such as Bernd Wiesberger, hit a purple patch to capitalise.

It’s unlikely MacIntyre’s selection would have made too much difference to the final result, given the European team were on the receiving end of a record 19-9 beating at Whistling Straits.

But captain Padraig Harrington claimed the 25-year-old could have given himself a better chance of making the team by being wiser about where he chose to play his golf.

According to Harrington, MacIntyredamaged his chances of being part of the side by not focusing on playing on the European Tour, insisting that it affected his form in the latter part of the season.

The captain told Sky the Scot had the opportunity to qualify – and hinted that he believes he would have done so had he focused on Europe.

Harrington said MacIntyre“should have played his way into the team” and that he wanted to “have his cake and eat it” by playing splitting his time between Europe and America.

Instead, the 50-year-old claimed the Oban native should have waited until he was “dominating” in Europe before making the switch across the pond.

Both players are in action this week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.