Plans approved for more Trump International work

Plans for hundreds of homes at Trump International in Aberdeenshire have been given the green light.

Aberdeenshire Council has given approval in principle for the development, close to the controversial course at Menie, after reaching a deal to build affordable homes.

They had first been submitted back in 2018.

The agreement secures financial contributions from Trump International, and full planning permission is likely to follow subject to the signing of a legal agreement.

Under delegated powers, meaning they did not have to be voted on by councillors, officials have given their consent for up to 500 homes, as well as community facilities at the north-east site.

"The project would involve up to 500 residential units and a minimum of 50 leisure/resort units, along with community and retail facilities, and associated landscaping and supporting infrastructure,” the council said in a statement.

"Aberdeenshire Council agreed to delegate authority to approve planning permission in principle to the planning service in September 2019. Various conditions require to be met before any phase of development could begin on site.

"Should development proceed, the legal agreement secures financial contributions towards affordable housing, a community hall, healthcare, primary education, waste and recycling, and sports and recreation."

The Trump International Golf Links at Menie, to the north of Aberdeen, opened in 2012.