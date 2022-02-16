search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPlans approved for more Trump International work

Golf News

Plans approved for more Trump International work

By Jamie Hall10 February, 2022
Trump International donald trump Menie Estate Aberdeenshire Council Scottish news
Trump International Homes

Plans for hundreds of homes at Trump International in Aberdeenshire have been given the green light. 

Aberdeenshire Council has given approval in principle for the development, close to the controversial course at Menie, after reaching a deal to build affordable homes. 

They had first been submitted back in 2018.

• Glasgow Topgolf details revealed

The agreement secures financial contributions from Trump International, and full planning permission is likely to follow subject to the signing of a legal agreement.

Under delegated powers, meaning they did not have to be voted on by councillors, officials have given their consent for up to 500 homes, as well as community facilities at the north-east site. 

"The project would involve up to 500 residential units and a minimum of 50 leisure/resort units, along with community and retail facilities, and associated landscaping and supporting infrastructure,” the council said in a statement. 

"Aberdeenshire Council agreed to delegate authority to approve planning permission in principle to the planning service in September 2019. Various conditions require to be met before any phase of development could begin on site. 

• Trilby Tour returns for 2022

"Should development proceed, the legal agreement secures financial contributions towards affordable housing, a community hall, healthcare, primary education, waste and recycling, and sports and recreation." 

The Trump International Golf Links at Menie, to the north of Aberdeen, opened in 2012.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Trump International

Related Articles - donald trump

Related Articles - Menie Estate

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Big-name duo confirmed for Scottish Open
Phil Mickelson admits 'using Saudi Golf League for leverage’
10 reasons to buy the latest edition of bunkered
Former major venue Oakland Hills devastated by fire
EXCLUSIVE Ryder Cup: The Belfry eyes 2035 bid as it exits running for 2031

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow