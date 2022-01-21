search
Rory McIlroy reveals he has ditched distance quest

Golf News

Rory McIlroy reveals he has ditched distance quest

By Jamie Hall19 January, 2022
Rory McIlroy Bryson DeChambeau Tiger Woods Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship PGA Tour DP World Tour
Rory Mc Ilroy Abu Dhabi

Rory McIlroy has revealed he has abandoned his mission to emulate Bryson DeChambeau by gaining more yards off the tee.

Last year he admitted his game had deteriorated after he tried to add more speed to his swing to keep up with the big-hitting world No.8. 

But now the Northern Irishman has given up on his quest, and may even “throttle back” this year in order to hit more fairways.

• Saudi International ‘Bryson-proofs’ range

• Abu Dhabi: When are the Scots in action?

Instead, McIlroy plans to take inspiration from Tiger Woods and use his driver sparingly – starting at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this week. 

"That goal of hitting more fairways, it means maybe throttling back and hitting 3-wood a little more often or hitting clubs that are maybe not as aggressive off tees and just putting yourself in the fairway,” he said.  

“Maybe just being a little bit more of a measured and a controlled golfer.

“I'll certainly pick and choose my spots where I can take advantage of the driver and hit it, but the best player of the last 30 years, Tiger, he picked and chose where he hit driver, and he played a very, very controlled game. It didn't work out too badly for him. 

“I'm not saying that my game compares to his in any way, but there are certainly aspects of what he did so well in the past that I would obviously love to put into my game.”

• Dundee golfers’ fury as vandalism continues

• Nicklaus: Distance curbs needed

Despite suffering a run of poor form for most of 2021, McIlroy feels the Ryder Cup defeat at Whistling Straits signalled a turning point. 

“I definitely feel like I turned a corner after the Ryder Cup," he added.  

“I think anyone that was paying attention saw I played better those few events did I play after the Ryder Cup and it's just trying to continue on what I've been working on since then.”

