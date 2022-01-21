Saudi International ‘Bryson-proofs’ range as DeChambeau makes distance promise

Organisers of the Saudi International have revealed they have been forced to extend the driving range thanks to Bryson DeChambeau.

Bosses at the tournament said the 300-yard practice facility at Royal Greens was too short to cope with the big-hitting American, with drives clearing the fence and landing on the 12th tee during last year’s competition.

Golf Saudi staff have now erected a new fence to "Bryson-proof" the range and stop shots interfering with play this year, after he promised he will hit the ball “further than ever”.

• Abu Dhabi: When are the Scots in action?

• Dundee golfers’ fury as vandalism continues



“What Bryson DeChambeau has brought to the game of golf is incredible – none more so than his length off the tee, which brings huge fan interest and excitement whenever he steps up to the ball,” said event director Mike Oliver.

“Despite being at an uphill angle and around 300-yards long, our driving range at Royal Greens proved just a little short for Bryson last year, with a number of his drives peppering the tee box for the 12th hole behind the practice area.

“To counter that this year, we’ve installed a boundary fence, which will keep all players and fans safe as Bryson warms-up.”

DeChambeau led the PGA Tour in driving distance last year, averaging a massive 323.7 yards off the tee in 2021.

• Chemical mishap at Royal Melbourne

• Nicklaus: Distance curbs needed



The world No.8 is set to bring a new lower-lofted driver into play at the Saudi International, which he claims is capable of achieving 200mph ball speeds.

Ahead of the tournament, which begins on February 3, he told reporters they would see “a lot of longer drives”.