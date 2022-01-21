search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsScott Jamieson reveals new approach to 2022 after fast start in Abu Dhabi

Golf News

Scott Jamieson reveals new approach to 2022 after fast start in Abu Dhabi

By Jamie Hall20 January, 2022
DP World Tour Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Scott Jamieson Tour News Golf News
Scott Jamieson Abu Dhabi

Scott Jamieson revealed this is the first season he has not made big changes to his game after a fast start at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. 

The Scot shot a new course record to lead at Yas Links, recording a bogey-free score of nine-under to begin his season in perfect fashion. 

After his round he admitted his preparation has been a little different for this year than it has in the past. 

• Ian Woosnam calls time on Masters career

• Monty: Big hitters could kill off Old Course Opens

In previous years, Jamieson said he has “peeled the skin back” and made big changes to his game. 

But so happy was he with his form at the end of 2021 that he made minimal alterations – and is now reaping the rewards. 

“When you’re coming back from eight weeks off you’re always a bit on edge to start the day. The birdie at the first took the edge off a bit,” Jamieson told Sky Sports. 

“This is probably the first off-season I haven’t gone away and peeled the skin back to try to figure out how to get better.  

• Tyrrell Hatton admits 'lack of motivation'

• Rory McIlroy ditches distance quest

“In the last few events of last season I was comfortable with where my game was. 

“When I started practicing again I kept telling myself I had to hit the ground running because it can dictate how your season goes. If you miss the first couple of cuts you feel like you’re miles behind. I was just trying to be as prepared as I could be.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Related Articles - Scott Jamieson

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
play button
Is this red carbon face faster? | TaylorMade Stealth driver REVIEWED!
TaylorMade
play button
"I cannot find fault with it!" - Callaway Rogue ST driver REVIEWED!
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Luke Donald expresses interest in Ryder Cup captaincy
"Piece of sh*t f****ng set-up" - Jon Rahm rages at low scoring
Ryder Cup: Luke Donald favourite to be next European captain
Harrington: Robert MacIntyre ‘should have played way’ into Ryder Cup team
Tributes paid to former Masters champ Bob Goalby

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
See all videos right arrow