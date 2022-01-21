Scott Jamieson reveals new approach to 2022 after fast start in Abu Dhabi

Scott Jamieson revealed this is the first season he has not made big changes to his game after a fast start at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The Scot shot a new course record to lead at Yas Links, recording a bogey-free score of nine-under to begin his season in perfect fashion.



After his round he admitted his preparation has been a little different for this year than it has in the past.

In previous years, Jamieson said he has “peeled the skin back” and made big changes to his game.

But so happy was he with his form at the end of 2021 that he made minimal alterations – and is now reaping the rewards.

“When you’re coming back from eight weeks off you’re always a bit on edge to start the day. The birdie at the first took the edge off a bit,” Jamieson told Sky Sports.

“This is probably the first off-season I haven’t gone away and peeled the skin back to try to figure out how to get better.

“In the last few events of last season I was comfortable with where my game was.

“When I started practicing again I kept telling myself I had to hit the ground running because it can dictate how your season goes. If you miss the first couple of cuts you feel like you’re miles behind. I was just trying to be as prepared as I could be.”