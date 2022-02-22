search
HomeGolf NewsScottish agency Bounce signs former British Masters winner

Golf News

Scottish agency Bounce signs former British Masters winner

By Jamie Hall22 February, 2022
Paul Dunne Bounce Sport DP World Tour British Masters Tour News
Paul Dunne

Scottish agency Bounce has made former British Masters champion Paul Dunne its latest signing. 

Dunne turned professional in 2015 after a successful performance at the Open, securing his European Tour card at the first attempt and enjoying two top-10s in his first season. 

In 2017, he finished runner-up in the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco before claiming a maiden professional victory by holding off Rory McIlroy at the British Masters. 

• DP World Tour reveals disability golf circuit

The following year saw the Irishman climb to a career-high 65th in the world rankings, before his playing time over the next two years was restricted by injury and the Covid-19 pandemic.  

But now, having had surgery on the hand problem which hindered his progress, the 29-year-old is ready to return.

“I am looking forward to be working with Iain and the team at Bounce,” said Dunne, who is currently in South Africa to compete in the Jonsson Workwear Open.  

“I really feel that I can get back to the form I had in 2017, and with the right support in place, then this just leaves me to do what I know best on the golf course.” 

• Tiger Woods insists he will make tour return

“We are really excited to be working with Paul, and to be able to support him as he gets back to playing a full schedule without any injury worries,” said Bounce founder Iain Stoddart.  

“He’s proved he can compete with the best and win, and with the undoubted talent he has, there is no reason why he can’t be back competing with the best of the DP World Tour very soon.”

