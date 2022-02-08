Sustainable golf brand pledges funds for environment

Sustainable golf brand Oceantee has pledged to donate a percentage of its sales to help the environment.

The company, which is an official partner of the EuroPro Tour and the Ladies European Tour, has joined the 1% for The Planet initiative.

It means firms donate 1% of their sales to environmental causes around the world, whether they are profitable or not.

Oceantee is now on a mission to encourage golfers to think about their impact on the environment.

The firm says if all 66 million golfers on the planet were to buy a packet of its bamboo tees, it would be able to donate nearly £2 million to good causes.

“1% may not sound like much, but when we all commit to being just a little better 1% adds up," said Oceantee founder Edward Sandison.

“Based on the latest R&A figures, if every golfer around the world - that’s 66 million by the way - switched to a pack of our Oceantee bamboo tees, we’d be donating nearly £2 million to vital projects around the world, as well as reducing the amount of plastic in our seas.”

1% for The Planet is a group of individuals, businesses and non-profit organisations which collaborates to tackle environmental issues.

The scheme also allows customers to identify businesses like Oceantee which create sustainable products.

So far around $250 million has been donated to environmental causes around the world.

Founder Yvon Chouinard described the movement as “paying rent for our use of the planet”.