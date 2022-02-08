search
Sustainable golf brand pledges funds for environment

Golf News

Sustainable golf brand pledges funds for environment

By Jamie Hall08 February, 2022
Oceantee 1% for the planet Sustainability Golf News R&A
Oceantee

Sustainable golf brand Oceantee has pledged to donate a percentage of its sales to help the environment.

The company, which is an official partner of the EuroPro Tour and the Ladies European Tour, has joined the 1% for The Planet initiative.

It means firms donate 1% of their sales to environmental causes around the world, whether they are profitable or not. 

Oceantee is now on a mission to encourage golfers to think about their impact on the environment. 

• Plans for St Andrews hotel upgrade approved

The firm says if all 66 million golfers on the planet were to buy a packet of its bamboo tees, it would be able to donate nearly £2 million to good causes.

“1% may not sound like much, but when we all commit to being just a little better 1% adds up," said Oceantee founder Edward Sandison.

“Based on the latest R&A figures, if every golfer around the world - that’s 66 million by the way - switched to a pack of our Oceantee bamboo tees, we’d be donating nearly £2 million to vital projects around the world, as well as reducing the amount of plastic in our seas.” 

1% for The Planet is a group of individuals, businesses and non-profit organisations which collaborates to tackle environmental issues. 

• Former PGA Tour winner fired from radio job

The scheme also allows customers to identify businesses like Oceantee which create sustainable products.

So far around $250 million has been donated to environmental causes around the world. 

Founder Yvon Chouinard described the movement as “paying rent for our use of the planet”. 

Golf News

Popular course rages at dog walkers
Bryson DeChambeau reportedly offered $240 MILLION to join Super League
PGA Tour exec accuses Phil Mickelson of 'making stuff up'
Hank Haney makes amazing Tiger Woods claim
"It's embarrassing" - What has upset Brooks Koepka now?

