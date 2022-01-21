Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: When are the Scots in action?

The tee times have been announced for the first day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship – and there is plenty of Scottish interest.

No less than 11 players are set to get their 2022 DP World Tour seasons under way at Yas Links, and we’ve compiled a run-down of when you can watch your home favourites in action.

Starting at the first, Connor Syme and Marc Warren have been drawn in the group out at 7:50am Abu Dhabi time, the fourth of the day with England’s Matthew Southgate.

Scott Jamieson is also out early at 8:00am.

Grant Forrest and Colin Montgomerie have also been paired together and tee off at 12:35 with Spain’s Adri Arnaus.

Richie Ramsay is out 10 minutes later with the South African duo of Brandon Stone and Dean Burmester.

Starting at the 10th, current Scottish No.1 Robert MacIntyre gets his season up and running at 7:50, paired with reigning Scottish Open champion Min Woo Lee.

David Drysdale is out at 08:50 with Victor Dubuisson and Josh Hill.

David Law kicks his season off at 11.45, while Stephen Gallacher follows at 1:15pm.

Ewen Ferguson, fresh from securing his full DP World Tour card for the first time, is in the last group of the day at 1:25.