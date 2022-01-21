search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsAbu Dhabi HSBC Championship: When are the Scots in action?

Golf News

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: When are the Scots in action?

By Jamie Hall18 January, 2022
DP World Tour Robert MacIntyre Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tour News European Tour Scotland
Getty Images 1236702183

The tee times have been announced for the first day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship – and there is plenty of Scottish interest.

No less than 11 players are set to get their 2022 DP World Tour seasons under way at Yas Links, and we’ve compiled a run-down of when you can watch your home favourites in action. 

Starting at the first, Connor Syme and Marc Warren have been drawn in the group out at 7:50am Abu Dhabi time, the fourth of the day with England’s Matthew Southgate. 

• Dundee golfers’ fury as vandalism continues

• Chemical mishap at Royal Melbourne

Scott Jamieson is also out early at 8:00am. 

Grant Forrest and Colin Montgomerie have also been paired together and tee off at 12:35 with Spain’s Adri Arnaus. 

Richie Ramsay is out 10 minutes later with the South African duo of Brandon Stone and Dean Burmester. 

Starting at the 10th, current Scottish No.1 Robert MacIntyre gets his season up and running at 7:50, paired with reigning Scottish Open champion Min Woo Lee.

David Drysdale is out at 08:50 with Victor Dubuisson and Josh Hill. 

• Nicklaus: Distance curbs needed

• Scots golf club targeted by vandals

David Law kicks his season off at 11.45, while Stephen Gallacher follows at 1:15pm. 

Ewen Ferguson, fresh from securing his full DP World Tour card for the first time, is in the last group of the day at 1:25.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - Robert MacIntyre

Related Articles - Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Scotland

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
play button
TaylorMade Stealth vs Callaway Rogue ST | 2022 DRIVER BATTLE
Drivers
play button
Is this red carbon face faster? | TaylorMade Stealth driver REVIEWED!
TaylorMade
play button
"I cannot find fault with it!" - Callaway Rogue ST driver REVIEWED!
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Luke Donald expresses interest in Ryder Cup captaincy
"Piece of sh*t f****ng set-up" - Jon Rahm rages at low scoring
Ryder Cup: Luke Donald favourite to be next European captain
Harrington: Robert MacIntyre ‘should have played way’ into Ryder Cup team
Tributes paid to former Masters champ Bob Goalby

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
See all videos right arrow