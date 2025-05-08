Since it was first staged in 1916, the PGA Championship has been dominated by Americans.

Only 18 editions of the major have been won by 13 different golfers from outside the USA.

Your challenge? Name them all.

You’ve got ten minutes to try to recall as many non-American winners of the Wanamaker Trophy as you possibly can. To help jog your memory – because it’s a little tricky – we’ve listed the years that they won.

We’re setting level-par for this quiz at 8/13. Get more than that and we will be very, very impressed.

That’s enough talking. It’s time to play.

Good luck (and remember to take a screenshot of your score to post on social media)…

