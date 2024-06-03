Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Keep up to date with the Rory McIlroy schedule and results here. As soon as we hear anything, you’ll read about it below…
• Tiger Woods schedule: When will the GOAT tee up next?
Where will Rory McIlroy play next?
Rory McIlroy has had a busy schedule between the majors in 2024 and will next tee it up at the Memorial Tournament before the US Open at Pinehurst. He’ll also warm up for The Open – as he so often does – at the Scottish Open at Renaissance, where he will defend his title.
He will then head over to Royal County Down for the Irish Open before heading back over for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
Rory McIlroy schedule
Here is where we will see McIlroy this season…
June 6: Memorial Tournament (Muirfield Village)
June 13: US Open (Pinehurst)
July 11: Genesis Scottish Open (Renaissance)
July 18: The Open (Royal Troon)
September 12: Horizon Irish Open (Royal County Down)
September 19: BMW Championship (Wentworth)
• What’s in Rory McIlroy’s bag?
Rory McIlroy results
2024
Dubai Invitational 2
Hero Dubai Desert Classic 1
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am T66
Genesis Invitational T24
Cognizant Classic T21
Arnold Palmer Invitational T21
The Players Championship T19
Valero Texas Open 3
The Masters Tournament T22
RBC Heritage T22
Zurich Classic 1 (with Shane Lowry)
Wells Fargo Championship 1
PGA Championship T12
RBC Canadian Open T4
2022-23
Dubai Desert Classic 1
WM Phoenix Open T32
Genesis Invitational T29
Arnold Palmer Invitational T2
The Players MC
WGC Dell Technologies Match Play 3
The Masters MC
Wells Fargo Championship T47
PGA Championship T7
The Memorial T7
RBC Canadian Open T9
US Open 2
Travelers Championship T7
Genesis Scottish Open 1
The Open T6
FedEx St Jude Championship T3
BMW Championship 4
Tour Championship 4
Horizon Irish Open T16
BMW PGA Championship 4
Ryder Cup W
DP World Tour Championship: T22
2021-22
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 12
Dubai Desert Classic 3
Genesis Invitational T10
Arnold Palmer Invitational T13
The Players T33
Valero Texas Open MC
The Masters 2
Wells Fargo Championship 5
PGA Championship 8
The Memorial T18
RBC Canadian Open 1
US Open T5
Travelers Championship T19
The Open 3
FedEx St Jude Championship MC
BMW Championship T8
Tour Championship 1
BMW PGA Championship T2
Italian Open 4
Alfred Dunhill Links T4
CJ Cup 1
DP World Tour Championship 4
2020-21
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 3
Farmers Insurance Open T16
Waste Management Phoenix Open T13
Genesis Invitational MC
WGC Workday Championship T6
Arnold Palmer Invitational T10
The Players MC
WGC Dell Technologies Match Play T28
The Masters MC
Wells Fargo Championship 1
PGA Championship T49
The Memorial T18
US Open T7
DDF Irish Open T59
Abrdn Scottish Open MC
The Open T46
Olympic Games T4
WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational T12
The Northern Trust T43
BMW Championship 4
Tour Championship T14
Ryder Cup L
The CJ Cup 1
DP World Tour Championship T6
Hero World Challenge 18
2019-20
Farmers Insurance Open T3
Genesis Invitational T5
WGC Mexico Championship 5
Arnold Palmer Invitational T5
Charles Schwab Challenge T32
RBC Heritage T41
Travelers Championship T11
The Memorial T20
WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational T47
PGA Championship T33
The Northern Trust T65
BMW Championship T12
Tour Championship T8
US Open T8
CJ Cup T21
Zozo Championship T17
The Masters T5
2018-19
WGC HSBC Champions T54
Sentry Tournament of Champions T4
Farmers Insurance Open T5
Genesis Open T4
WGC Mexico Championship 2
Arnold Palmer Invitational T6
The Players 1
WGC Dell Technologies Match Play T9
The Masters T21
Wells Fargo Championship T8
PGA Championship T8
The Memorial MC
RBC Canadian Open 1
US Open T9
Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open T34
The Open MC
WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational T4
Omega European Masters T2
BMW PGA Championship T9
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship T26
The Northern Trust T6
BMW Championship T19
Tour Championship 1
DP World Tour Championship 4
2017-18
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship T3
Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC
Genesis Open T20
Honda Classic T59
Valspar Championship MC
Arnold Palmer Invitational 1
WGC Dell Technologies Match Play T36
The Masters T5
Wells Fargo Championship T16
The Players MC
The Memorial T8
US Open MC
Travelers Championship T12
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open T28
The Open T2
WGC Bridgestone Invitational T6
PGA Championship T50
Dell Technologies Championship T12
BMW Championship 5
Tour Championship T7
Ryder Cup W
Nedbank Golf Challenge T21
DP World Tour Championship T20
2016-17
BMW SA Open 2
WGC HSBC Champions T4
WGC Mexico Championship T7
Arnold Palmer Invitational T4
WGC Dell Technologies Match Play T30
The Masters T7
The Players T35
US Open MC
Travelers Championship T17
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open MC
Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open MC
The Open T4
WGC Bridgestone Invitational T5
PGA Championship T22
The Northern Trust T35
Dell Technologies Championship MC
BMW Championship T58
British Masters T2
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship T63
2015-16
Frys.com Open T26
WGC HSBC Champions T11
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship T3
Omega Dubai Desert Classic T6
Northern Trust Open T20
Honda Classic MC
WGC Cadillac Championship T3
Arnold Palmer Invitational T27
WGC Dell Match Play 4
The Masters T10
Wells Fargo Championship T4
The Players T12
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open 1
The Memorial T4
US Open MC
Open de France 3
The Open T5
PGA Championship MC
The Barclays T31
Deutsche Bank Championship 1
BMW Championship T42
TOUR Championship 1
Ryder Cup L
DP World Tour Championship T9
2014-15
Honda Classic MC
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2
Omega Dubai Desert Classic 1
WGC Cadillac Championship T9
Arnold Palmer Invitational T11
The Masters 4
WGC Cadillac Match Play 1
The Players T8
BMW PGA Championship MC
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open MC
Wells Fargo Championship 1
US Open T9
PGA Championship 17
Deutsche Bank Championship T29
BMW Championship T4
Tour Championship T16
Turkish Airlines Open T6
DP World Tour Championship 1
2013-14
WGC HSBC Champions T6
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship T2
Omega Dubai Desert Classic T9
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T17
Honda Classic 2
WGC Cadillac Championship T25
Shell Houston Open T7
The Masters T8
Wells Fargo Championship T8
The Players T6
The Memorial T15
US Open T23
Irish Open MC
Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open T14
The Open 1
WGC Bridgestone Invitational 1
PGA Championship 1
The Barclays T22
Deutsche Bank Championship T5
BMW Championship T8
Tour Championship T2
Ryder Cup W
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship T2
DP World Tour Championship T2
2013
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship MC
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T33
WGC Cadillac Championship T8
Shell Houston Open T45
Valero Texas Open 2
The Masters T25
Wells Fargo Championship T10
The Players T8
The Memorial T57
US Open T41
Irish Open MC
The Open MC
WGC Bridgestone Invitational T27
PGA Championship T8
The Barclays T19
Deutsche Bank Championship T47
BMW Championship T59
BMW Masters T27
DP World Tour Championship T5
2012
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2
Omega Dubai Desert Classic T5
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship 2
Honda Classic 1
WGC Cadillac Championship 3
The Masters T40
Wells Fargo Championship T2
The Players MC
BMW PGA Championship MC
The Memorial MC
FedEx St Jude Classic T7
US Open MC
Irish Open T10
The Open T60
WGC Bridgestone Invitational T5
PGA Championship 1
The Barclays T24
Deutsche Bank Championship 1
BMW Championship 1
Tour Championship T10
Ryder Cup W
BMW Masters 2
Barclays Singapore Open 3
UBS Hong Kong Open MC
DP World Tour Championship 1
2011
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2
Omega Dubai Desert Classic T10
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T17
Honda Classic T70
WGC Cadillac Championship T10
The Masters T15
Maybank Malaysian Open 3
Wells Fargo Championship MC
Volvo World Match Play Championship T9
BMW PGA Championship T24
The Memorial 5
US Open 1
The Open T25
Irish Open T34
WGC Bridgestone Invitational T6
PGA Championship T64
Omega European Masters T3
KLM Open 3
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2
WGC HSBC Champions T4
Omega World Cup T4
UBS Hong Kong Open 1
Dubai World Championship T11
2010
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 3
Omega Dubai Desert Classic T6
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T17
Honda Classic T40
WGC CA Championship T65
Shell Houston Open MC
The Masters MC
Quail Hollow Championship 1
The Players MC
BMW PGA Championship T48
The Memorial T10
US Open MC
Alstom Open de France 4
The Open T3
3 Irish Open T35
WGC Bridgestone Invitational T9
PGA Championship T3
The Barclays T56
Deutsche Bank Championship T37
BMW Championship T37
Ryder Cup W
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship T53
Egyptian Open T12
WGC HSBC Champions 5
UBS Hong Kong Open 6
Dubai World Championship 5
Chevron World Challenge 4
2009
Abu Dhabi Golf Championship T5
Qatar Masters T46
Dubai Desert Classic 1
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T5
Honda Classic T13
WGC CA Championship T20
Shell Houston Open T19
The Masters T20
Verizon Heritage T58
The Players MC
3 Irish Open T50
BMW PGA Championship 5
European Open 12
US Open T10
BMW International Open 15
Barclays Scottish Open T46
The Open T47
WGC Bridgestone Invitational T68
PGA Championship T3
Omega European Masters T7
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship T2
Portugal Masters T30
Volvo World Matchplay Championship T5
WGC HSBC Champions 4
UBS Hong Kong Open 2
Dubai World Championship 3
Omega World Cup T2
2008
Abu Dhabi Golf Championship T11
Qatar Masters T33
Dubai Desert Classic MC
Maybank Malaysian Open MC
Ballantine’s Championship MC
Open de Andalucia T39
Open de Portugal T15
BMW Asian Open T27
Irish Open 7
BMW PGA Championship MC
Celtic Manor Wales Open T39
BMW International Open MC
Open de France MC
European Open T10
Barclays Scottish Open T19
SAS Masters MC
KLM Open MC
Johnnie Walker Championship MC
Omega European Masters 2
British Masters T39
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship T8
2007
Dubai Desert Classic T52
Open de Portugal MC
Open de Espana MC
The Open T42
British Masters T42
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 3
Open de Madrid T4
Portugal Masters T56
2006
Dubai Desert Classic MC
2005
Dunlop Masters MC
Nissan Irish Open MC
Barclays Scottish Open MC
Rory McIlroy exemptions
The PGA Championship offers lifetime exemption to champions, while The Open is up to the age of 55.
McIlroy’s ten-year US Open exemption ran out in 2022, but he will qualify based on a number of other factors – most notably his world ranking.
Want to hear us talk about Rory McIlroy (as well as some other stuff going on in the world of golf)? Subscribe to The bunkered Podcast now!
ALL ABOUT THE US OPEN
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses