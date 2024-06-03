Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Keep up to date with the Rory McIlroy schedule and results here. As soon as we hear anything, you’ll read about it below…

• Tiger Woods schedule: When will the GOAT tee up next?

Where will Rory McIlroy play next?

Rory McIlroy has had a busy schedule between the majors in 2024 and will next tee it up at the Memorial Tournament before the US Open at Pinehurst. He’ll also warm up for The Open – as he so often does – at the Scottish Open at Renaissance, where he will defend his title.

He will then head over to Royal County Down for the Irish Open before heading back over for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Rory McIlroy schedule

Here is where we will see McIlroy this season…

June 6: Memorial Tournament (Muirfield Village)

June 13: US Open (Pinehurst)

July 11: Genesis Scottish Open (Renaissance)

July 18: The Open (Royal Troon)

September 12: Horizon Irish Open (Royal County Down)

September 19: BMW Championship (Wentworth)

• What’s in Rory McIlroy’s bag?

Rory McIlroy results

2024

Dubai Invitational 2

Hero Dubai Desert Classic 1

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am T66

Genesis Invitational T24

Cognizant Classic T21

Arnold Palmer Invitational T21

The Players Championship T19

Valero Texas Open 3

The Masters Tournament T22

RBC Heritage T22

Zurich Classic 1 (with Shane Lowry)

Wells Fargo Championship 1

PGA Championship T12

RBC Canadian Open T4

2022-23

Dubai Desert Classic 1

WM Phoenix Open T32

Genesis Invitational T29

Arnold Palmer Invitational T2

The Players MC

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play 3

The Masters MC

Wells Fargo Championship T47

PGA Championship T7

The Memorial T7

RBC Canadian Open T9

US Open 2

Travelers Championship T7

Genesis Scottish Open 1

The Open T6

FedEx St Jude Championship T3

BMW Championship 4

Tour Championship 4

Horizon Irish Open T16

BMW PGA Championship 4

Ryder Cup W

DP World Tour Championship: T22

2021-22

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 12

Dubai Desert Classic 3

Genesis Invitational T10

Arnold Palmer Invitational T13

The Players T33

Valero Texas Open MC

The Masters 2

Wells Fargo Championship 5

PGA Championship 8

The Memorial T18

RBC Canadian Open 1

US Open T5

Travelers Championship T19

The Open 3

FedEx St Jude Championship MC

BMW Championship T8

Tour Championship 1

BMW PGA Championship T2

Italian Open 4

Alfred Dunhill Links T4

CJ Cup 1

DP World Tour Championship 4

2020-21

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 3

Farmers Insurance Open T16

Waste Management Phoenix Open T13

Genesis Invitational MC

WGC Workday Championship T6

Arnold Palmer Invitational T10

The Players MC

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play T28

The Masters MC

Wells Fargo Championship 1

PGA Championship T49

The Memorial T18

US Open T7

DDF Irish Open T59

Abrdn Scottish Open MC

The Open T46

Olympic Games T4

WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational T12

The Northern Trust T43

BMW Championship 4

Tour Championship T14

Ryder Cup L

The CJ Cup 1

DP World Tour Championship T6

Hero World Challenge 18

2019-20

Farmers Insurance Open T3

Genesis Invitational T5

WGC Mexico Championship 5

Arnold Palmer Invitational T5

Charles Schwab Challenge T32

RBC Heritage T41

Travelers Championship T11

The Memorial T20

WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational T47

PGA Championship T33

The Northern Trust T65

BMW Championship T12

Tour Championship T8

US Open T8

CJ Cup T21

Zozo Championship T17

The Masters T5

2018-19

WGC HSBC Champions T54

Sentry Tournament of Champions T4

Farmers Insurance Open T5

Genesis Open T4

WGC Mexico Championship 2

Arnold Palmer Invitational T6

The Players 1

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play T9

The Masters T21

Wells Fargo Championship T8

PGA Championship T8

The Memorial MC

RBC Canadian Open 1

US Open T9

Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open T34

The Open MC

WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational T4

Omega European Masters T2

BMW PGA Championship T9

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship T26

The Northern Trust T6

BMW Championship T19

Tour Championship 1

DP World Tour Championship 4

2017-18

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship T3

Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC

Genesis Open T20

Honda Classic T59

Valspar Championship MC

Arnold Palmer Invitational 1

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play T36

The Masters T5

Wells Fargo Championship T16

The Players MC

The Memorial T8

US Open MC

Travelers Championship T12

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open T28

The Open T2

WGC Bridgestone Invitational T6

PGA Championship T50

Dell Technologies Championship T12

BMW Championship 5

Tour Championship T7

Ryder Cup W

Nedbank Golf Challenge T21

DP World Tour Championship T20

2016-17

BMW SA Open 2

WGC HSBC Champions T4

WGC Mexico Championship T7

Arnold Palmer Invitational T4

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play T30

The Masters T7

The Players T35

US Open MC

Travelers Championship T17

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open MC

Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open MC

The Open T4

WGC Bridgestone Invitational T5

PGA Championship T22

The Northern Trust T35

Dell Technologies Championship MC

BMW Championship T58

British Masters T2

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship T63



2015-16

Frys.com Open T26

WGC HSBC Champions T11

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship T3

Omega Dubai Desert Classic T6

Northern Trust Open T20

Honda Classic MC

WGC Cadillac Championship T3

Arnold Palmer Invitational T27

WGC Dell Match Play 4

The Masters T10

Wells Fargo Championship T4

The Players T12

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open 1

The Memorial T4

US Open MC

Open de France 3

The Open T5

PGA Championship MC

The Barclays T31

Deutsche Bank Championship 1

BMW Championship T42

TOUR Championship 1

Ryder Cup L

DP World Tour Championship T9

2014-15

Honda Classic MC

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2

Omega Dubai Desert Classic 1

WGC Cadillac Championship T9

Arnold Palmer Invitational T11

The Masters 4

WGC Cadillac Match Play 1

The Players T8

BMW PGA Championship MC

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open MC

Wells Fargo Championship 1

US Open T9

PGA Championship 17

Deutsche Bank Championship T29

BMW Championship T4

Tour Championship T16

Turkish Airlines Open T6

DP World Tour Championship 1



2013-14

WGC HSBC Champions T6

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship T2

Omega Dubai Desert Classic T9

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T17

Honda Classic 2

WGC Cadillac Championship T25

Shell Houston Open T7

The Masters T8

Wells Fargo Championship T8

The Players T6

The Memorial T15

US Open T23

Irish Open MC

Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open T14

The Open 1

WGC Bridgestone Invitational 1

PGA Championship 1

The Barclays T22

Deutsche Bank Championship T5

BMW Championship T8

Tour Championship T2

Ryder Cup W

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship T2

DP World Tour Championship T2

2013

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship MC

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T33

WGC Cadillac Championship T8

Shell Houston Open T45

Valero Texas Open 2

The Masters T25

Wells Fargo Championship T10

The Players T8

The Memorial T57

US Open T41

Irish Open MC

The Open MC

WGC Bridgestone Invitational T27

PGA Championship T8

The Barclays T19

Deutsche Bank Championship T47

BMW Championship T59

BMW Masters T27

DP World Tour Championship T5



2012

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2

Omega Dubai Desert Classic T5

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship 2

Honda Classic 1

WGC Cadillac Championship 3

The Masters T40

Wells Fargo Championship T2

The Players MC

BMW PGA Championship MC

The Memorial MC

FedEx St Jude Classic T7

US Open MC

Irish Open T10

The Open T60

WGC Bridgestone Invitational T5

PGA Championship 1

The Barclays T24

Deutsche Bank Championship 1

BMW Championship 1

Tour Championship T10

Ryder Cup W

BMW Masters 2

Barclays Singapore Open 3

UBS Hong Kong Open MC

DP World Tour Championship 1



2011

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2

Omega Dubai Desert Classic T10

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T17

Honda Classic T70

WGC Cadillac Championship T10

The Masters T15

Maybank Malaysian Open 3

Wells Fargo Championship MC

Volvo World Match Play Championship T9

BMW PGA Championship T24

The Memorial 5

US Open 1

The Open T25

Irish Open T34

WGC Bridgestone Invitational T6

PGA Championship T64

Omega European Masters T3

KLM Open 3

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2

WGC HSBC Champions T4

Omega World Cup T4

UBS Hong Kong Open 1

Dubai World Championship T11



2010

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 3

Omega Dubai Desert Classic T6

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T17

Honda Classic T40

WGC CA Championship T65

Shell Houston Open MC

The Masters MC

Quail Hollow Championship 1

The Players MC

BMW PGA Championship T48

The Memorial T10

US Open MC

Alstom Open de France 4

The Open T3

3 Irish Open T35

WGC Bridgestone Invitational T9

PGA Championship T3

The Barclays T56

Deutsche Bank Championship T37

BMW Championship T37

Ryder Cup W

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship T53

Egyptian Open T12

WGC HSBC Champions 5

UBS Hong Kong Open 6

Dubai World Championship 5

Chevron World Challenge 4

2009

Abu Dhabi Golf Championship T5

Qatar Masters T46

Dubai Desert Classic 1

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T5

Honda Classic T13

WGC CA Championship T20

Shell Houston Open T19

The Masters T20

Verizon Heritage T58

The Players MC

3 Irish Open T50

BMW PGA Championship 5

European Open 12

US Open T10

BMW International Open 15

Barclays Scottish Open T46

The Open T47

WGC Bridgestone Invitational T68

PGA Championship T3

Omega European Masters T7

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship T2

Portugal Masters T30

Volvo World Matchplay Championship T5

WGC HSBC Champions 4

UBS Hong Kong Open 2

Dubai World Championship 3

Omega World Cup T2

2008

Abu Dhabi Golf Championship T11

Qatar Masters T33

Dubai Desert Classic MC

Maybank Malaysian Open MC

Ballantine’s Championship MC

Open de Andalucia T39

Open de Portugal T15

BMW Asian Open T27

Irish Open 7

BMW PGA Championship MC

Celtic Manor Wales Open T39

BMW International Open MC

Open de France MC

European Open T10

Barclays Scottish Open T19

SAS Masters MC

KLM Open MC

Johnnie Walker Championship MC

Omega European Masters 2

British Masters T39

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship T8

2007

Dubai Desert Classic T52

Open de Portugal MC

Open de Espana MC

The Open T42

British Masters T42

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 3

Open de Madrid T4

Portugal Masters T56



2006

Dubai Desert Classic MC

2005

Dunlop Masters MC

Nissan Irish Open MC

Barclays Scottish Open MC

Rory McIlroy exemptions

The PGA Championship offers lifetime exemption to champions, while The Open is up to the age of 55.

McIlroy’s ten-year US Open exemption ran out in 2022, but he will qualify based on a number of other factors – most notably his world ranking.

Want to hear us talk about Rory McIlroy (as well as some other stuff going on in the world of golf)? Subscribe to The bunkered Podcast now!