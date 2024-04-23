Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

LIV Golf’s Jerry Foltz has claimed that Jim Nantz “tarnished his career” with a remark at this year’s Masters.

Legendary commentator Nantz, who has anchored the CBS coverage of the Masters since 1989, was once again calling the defining moments as Scottie Scheffler stormed to his second Green Jacket.

Scheffler’s closest challengers down the closing stretch at Augusta National were Ludvig Aberg, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa.

The LIV charge, meanwhile, was led by Bryson DeChambeau, Cam Smith and Tyrrell Hatton – but the trio failed to contend on a final day that was ultimately dominated by the world No.1.

Yet Foltz – an ex-pro who is also formerly of the Golf Channel – has claimed he was left “absolutely beside myself” with a comment made by Nantz that he believes showed bias towards the PGA Tour.

Speaking on LIV’s Fairway to Heaven Podcast, Foltz has taken aim at Nantz for pointing out that the top five on the leaderboard were indeed PGA Tour players.

“It was sad to me to see what Jim Nantz did as the players walked to the 16th tee,” Foltz said.

“A legendary broadcaster who’s going to probably go down as one of the best ever tarnished his own career with something as petty as pointing out that the top five on the leaderboard that they were showing were all PGA Tour players.

“The comments on social media unfortunately didn’t flatter Jim Nantz. The Masters is above that. I’ve always held Jim Nantz in a regard way above something that petty.”

Foltz even argues that Nantz’s remark tainted the CBS final day coverage at Augusta.

“It was not that long after that Jim Nantz narrated the most heartfelt farewell, if you will, to the retiring Sean McManus,” he added. “Now, Sean McManus is the chairman of CBS Sports. This was his last Masters and it was something so near and dear to him. Sean McManus’s Dad is one of the top two or three all time legendary network sportscasters and Jim McKay.

“You go Jim McKay, Vin Scully, Keith Jackson – and I’ve always thought that Jim Nantz was going to be amongst those people, but Jim McKay would have never stooped to Jim Nantz doing what he did to try and point out his loyalty to the PGA Tour.

“It really put a dampener on the whole day after CBS and Sellers Shy did such a great job of presenting the Masters the way the Masters Tournament committee demands and wants it to be presented which is above all the fray and above all the politics.

“We come all the way down to three holes to go on Sunday and I’m just absolutely beside myself when he said that.”

