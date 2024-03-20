Sign up for our daily newsletter
The GOAT is back – and he plans on being much busier in 2024. But when and where will we see him tee up? Keep up to date with the Tiger Woods schedule and results here. As soon as we hear anything, you’ll read about it below…
After admitting his return was “rusty” at the Hero World Challenge in December, Woods reiterated his “realistic” belief that he can tee it up once a month in tournament golf in 2024.
“I think I can get into the rhythm of it,” Woods said. “I think that having a couple of weeks off to recover, a week to build up, there’s no reason why I can’t get into that rhythm. It’s just a matter of getting in better shape.”
Woods then played alongside his son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Orlando, to round out his competitive return to action in 2023.
But 2024 has not started how he planned after he was forced to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational.
Where will Tiger Woods play next?
So, what’s next on the Tiger Woods schedule?
While Woods is yet to commit to his next PGA Tour event, he teed it up in the prestigious annual pro-member tournament at Seminole Golf Club on Monday, March 4. Taking place near his home in Florida, it was the 15-time major champion’s first appearance in the event, as his preparation for another drive down Magnolia Lane continues.
According to the tee sheet, which was posted by 5 Clubs Golf on X, Woods played alongside PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh, Justin Thomas, and Mice Walrath, the CEO of software company Yext.
Seminole pro-member tee times for Monday. pic.twitter.com/qJobUUky7c
— 5 Clubs (@5ClubsGolf) March 2, 2024
But it wasn’t a debut to remember, as Woods – alongside Waugh – finished last in the gross division, in T44. The pair finished T33 in the net division, won by Erik van Rooyen and John Pinkham.
Meanwhile Woods, who will be relying on a special invite to at least one of the four majors after his exemption status ran out, looks set to be handed a spot in this year’s US Open after winning the USGA’s highest honour, the Bob Jones Award.
But up next, well, there’s only one place that could be.
Tiger Woods next tournament
Tiger Woods has not committed to his next event yet, after deciding against entering The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
However, golf fans will see him in Sun Day Red at Augusta National this year after The Masters has appeared to confirm he will tee it up in Georgia. According to the tournament’s website and app, Woods is among the field for the first major of the year.
Will we see more Masters heroics this year, as Woods bids for a sixth green jacket?
Tiger Woods results
2024
Genesis Invitational WD
Seminole Pro-Member T33 (Net) & T44 (Gross)
2022-23
Genesis Invitational T45
Masters WD
Hero World Challenge 18
PNC Championship T5
2021-22
Masters 47
PGA Championship WD
The Open MC
PNC Championship T8
2020-21
PNC Championship 2
2019-20
PNC Championship T7
US Open MC
Zozo Championship T72
Masters T38
Farmers Insurance Open T9
Genesis Invitational 68
The Memorial T40
PGA Championship T37
The Northern Trust T58
BMW Championship T51
2018-19
Zozo Championship 1
Hero World Challenge 4
Presidents Cup 1
Farmers Insurance Open T20
Genesis Open T15
WGC-Mexico Championship T10
The Players T30
WGC Match Play Championship QF
Masters 1
PGA Championship MC
The Memorial T9
US Open T21
The Open MC
BMW Championship T37
2017-18
Hero World Challenge T9
Farmers Insurance Open T23
Genesis Open MC
Honda Classic 12
Valspar Championship T2
Arnold Palmer Invitational T5
Masters T32
Wells Fargo Championship T55
The Players T11
The Memorial T23
US Open MC
Quicken Loans National T4
The Open T6
WGC Bridgestone Invitational T31
PGA Championship T2
The Northern Trust T40
Dell Technologies Championship T24
BMW Championship T6
Tour Championship 1
Ryder Cup L
2016/17
Hero World Challenge 15
Farmers Insurance Open MC
2014/15
Hero World Challenge T17
Waste Management Phoenix Open MC
Farmers Insurance Open WD
Masters T17
The Players T69
The Memorial 71
US Open MC
Greenbrier Classic T32
The Open MC
Quicken Loans National T18
PGA Championship MC
Wyndham Championship T10
2013/14
Farmers Insurance Open T80
Omega Dubai Desert Classic T41
Honda Classic WD
WGC Cadillac Championship T25
Quicken Loans National MC
The Open 69
WGC Bridgestone Invitational WD
PGA Championship MC
2013
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship T71
Farmers Insurance Open 1
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T33
Honda Classic T37
WGC Cadillac Championship 1
Arnold Palmer Invitational 1
Masters T4
The Players 1
The Memorial T65
US Open T32
The Open T6
WGC Bridgestone Invitational 1
PGA Championship T40
The Barclays T2
Deutsche Bank Championship T65
BMW Championship T11
Presidents Cup W
Turkish Airlines Open T3
2012
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship T3
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am T15
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T17
Honda Classic T2
WGC Cadillac Championship WD
Arnold Palmer invitational 1
Masters T40
Wells Fargo Championship MC
The Players T40
The Memorial 1
US Open T21
AT&T National 1
Greenbrier Classic MC
The Open T3
WGC Bridgestone Invitational T8
PGA Championship T11
The Barclays T38
Deutsche Bank Championship 3
BMW Championship T3
Tour Championship T8
Ryder Cup L
2011
Omega Dubai Desert Classic T20
Farmers Insurance Open T44
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T33
WGC Cadillac Championship T10
Arnold Palmer invitational T24
Masters T4
WGC Bridgestone Invitational T37
PGA Championship MC
Frys.com Open T30
Presidents Cup 1
2010
Masters T4
Quail Hollow Championship MC
The Memorial T19
US Open T4
AT&T National T46
The Open T23
WGC Bridgestone Invitational T78
PGA Championship T28
The Barclays T12
Deutsche Bank Championship T11
BMW Championship T15
Ryder Cup L
WBC HSBC Champions T6
2009
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T17
WGC CA Championship T9
Arnold Palmer Invitational 1
Masters T6
Quail Hollow Championship 4
The Players T8
The Memorial 1
US Open T6
AT&T National 1
The Open MC
Buick Open 1
WGC Bridgestone Invitational 1
PGA Championship 2
The Barclays T2
Deutsche Bank Championship T11
BMW Championship 1
Tour Championship 2
Presidents Cup W
WGC HSBC Champions T6
2008
Buick Invitational 1
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship 1
Arnold Palmer Invitational 1
WGC CA Championship 5
Masters 2
US Open 1
WGC Bridgestone Invitational DNS
BMW Championship DNS
2007
Buick Invitational 1
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T9
Arnold Palmer Invitational T22
WGC CA Championship 1
Masters T2
Wachovia Championship 1
The Players T37
The Memorial T15
US Open T2
AT&T National T6
The Open T12
WGC Bridgestone Invitational 1
PGA Championship 1
Deutsche Bank Championship T2
BMW Championship 1
Tour Championship 1
Presidents Cup 1
2006
Buick Invitational 1
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T9
Ford Championship 1
Bay Hill Invitational T20
The Players T22
Masters T3
US Open MC
Cialis Western Open T2
The Open 1
Buick Open 1
PGA Championship 1
WGC Bridgestone Invitational 1
Deutsche Bank Championship 1
Ryder Cup L
WGC American Express Championship 1
2005
Mercedes Championships T3
Buick Invitational 1
Nissan Open T13
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T17
Ford Championship 1
Bay Hill Invitational T23
The Players T53
Masters 1
Wachovia Championship T11
EDS Byron Nelson Championship MC
The Memorial T3
US Open 2
Cialis Western Open 2
The Open 1
Buick Open T2
PGA Championship T4
WGC NEC Invitational 1
Deutsche Bank Championship T40
Presidents Cup 1
WGC American Express Championship 1
Funai Classic MC
Tour Championship 2
2004
Mercedes Championships T4
Buick Invitational T10
Nissan Open T7
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship 1
Bay Hill Invitational T46
The Players T16
Masters T22
Wachovia Championship T3
EDS Byron Nelson Championship T4
The Memorial 3
US Open T17
Cialis Western Open T7
The Open T9
Buick Open T3
PGA Championship T24
WGC NEC Invitational T2
Ryder Cup L
WGC American Express Championship 9
Tour Championship 2
2003
Buick Invitational 1
Nissan Open T5
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship 1
Bay Hill Invitational 1
The Players T11
Masters T15
The Memorial T4
US Open T20
Buick Classic T13
Western Open 1
The Open T4
Buick Open T2
PGA Championship T39
WGC NEC Invitational T4
Deutsche Bank Championship T7
WGC American Express Championship 1
Funai Championship T2
Tour Championship 26
Target World Challenge 2
2002
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am T12
Buick Invitational T5
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T33
Genuity Championship 2
Bay Hill Invitational 1
The Players T14
Masters 1
Verizon Byron Nelson Classic 3
The Memorial T22
US Open 1
The Open T28
Buick Open 1
PGA Championship 2
WGC NEC Invitational 4
WGC American Express Championship 1
Ryder Cup L
Disney Golf Classic 3
Tour Championship T7
Target World Challenge 2
2001
Mercedes Championships T8
Phoenix Open T5
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am T13
Buick Invitational 4
Nissan Open T13
Bay Hill Invitational 1
The Players 1
Masters 1
Verizon Byron Nelson Classic T3
Memorial Tournament 1
US Open T12
Buick Classic T16
Advil Western Open T20
The Open T25
PGA Championship T29
National Car Rental Golf Classic T16
Tour Championship T13
WGC EMC World Cup T2
Williams World Challenge 1
2000
Williams World Challenge 10
Mercedes Championships 1
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 1
Buick Invitational T2
Nissan Open T18
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship 2
Bay Hill Invitational 1
The Players 2
Masters 5
GTE Byron Nelson Classic T4
Memorial Tournament 1
US Open 1
Advil Western Open T23
The Open 1
Buick Open T11
PGA Championship 1
WGC NEC Invitational 1
Bell Canadian Open 1
Presidents Cup W
National Car Rental Golf Classic 3
Tour Championship 2
WGC American Express Championship T5
Williams World Challenge 2
WGC EMC World Cup T1
1999
Mercedes Championships T5
Phoenix Open 3
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am T53
Buick Invitational 1
Nissan Open T2
WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T5
Bay Hill Invitational T56
The Players T10
Masters T18
MCI Classic T18
GTE Byron Nelson Classic T7
Memorial Tournament 1
US Open T3
Motorola Western Open 1
The Open T7
PGA Championship 1
Sprint International T37
WGC NEC Invitational 1
Ryder Cup W
National Car Rental Golf Classic 1
Tour Championship 1
WGC American Express Championship 1
The World Cup of Golf T1
1998
Mercedes Championships T2
Buick Invitational T3
Nissan Open 2
Doral-Ryder Open T9
Bay Hill Invitational T13
The Players T35
Masters T8
BellSouth Classic 1
GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic T12
Memorial Tournament T51
US Open T18
Motorola Western Open T9
The Open 3
Buick Open T4
PGA Championship T10
Sprint International 4
NEC World Series of Golf T5
National Car Rental Golf Classic T7
Tour Championship 20
Presidents Cup W
1997
Mercedes Championships 1
Phoenix Open T18
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am T2
Nissan Open T20
Bay Hill Invitational T9
The Players T21
Masters 1
GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic 1
MasterCard Colonial T4
Memorial Tournament T67
US Open T19
Buick Classic T43
Motorola Western Open 1
The Open T24
Buick Open T8
PGA Championship T29
NEC World Series of Golf T3
Bell Canadian Open MC
Ryder Cup L
Walt Disney World Classic T26
Las Vegas Invitational T36
Tour Championship T12
1996
Masters MC*
US Open T82*
The Open T22*
Greater Milwaukee Open T60
Bell Canadian Open 11
Quad City Classic T5
BC Open T3
Las Vegas Invitational 1
LaCantera Texas Open 3
Walt Disney World Classic 1
Tour Championship T23
JCPenney Classic T2
1995
Masters T41*
Motorola Western Open T57*
The Open T68*
1994
Nestle Invitational MC*
Buick Classic MC*
Motorola Western Open MC*
1993
Nissan Los Angeles Open MC*
Honda Classic MC*
GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic MC*
1992
Nissan Los Angeles Open MC*
* denotes amateur
Tiger Woods’ major exemptions
The Masters and PGA Championship offer lifetime exemption to champions, while The Open is up to the age of 60.
Woods’ 10-year US Open exemption ran out in 2018, but his victory at Augusta in 2019 earned him another five.
