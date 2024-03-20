Sign up for our daily newsletter Want latest news, reviews, analysis, deals, and events, and offers from our commercial partners? We’ve got you. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

The GOAT is back – and he plans on being much busier in 2024. But when and where will we see him tee up? Keep up to date with the Tiger Woods schedule and results here. As soon as we hear anything, you’ll read about it below…

After admitting his return was “rusty” at the Hero World Challenge in December, Woods reiterated his “realistic” belief that he can tee it up once a month in tournament golf in 2024.

“I think I can get into the rhythm of it,” Woods said. “I think that having a couple of weeks off to recover, a week to build up, there’s no reason why I can’t get into that rhythm. It’s just a matter of getting in better shape.”

Woods then played alongside his son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Orlando, to round out his competitive return to action in 2023.

But 2024 has not started how he planned after he was forced to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational.

Where will Tiger Woods play next?

So, what’s next on the Tiger Woods schedule?

While Woods is yet to commit to his next PGA Tour event, he teed it up in the prestigious annual pro-member tournament at Seminole Golf Club on Monday, March 4. Taking place near his home in Florida, it was the 15-time major champion’s first appearance in the event, as his preparation for another drive down Magnolia Lane continues.

According to the tee sheet, which was posted by 5 Clubs Golf on X, Woods played alongside PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh, Justin Thomas, and Mice Walrath, the CEO of software company Yext.

Seminole pro-member tee times for Monday. pic.twitter.com/qJobUUky7c — 5 Clubs (@5ClubsGolf) March 2, 2024

But it wasn’t a debut to remember, as Woods – alongside Waugh – finished last in the gross division, in T44. The pair finished T33 in the net division, won by Erik van Rooyen and John Pinkham.

Meanwhile Woods, who will be relying on a special invite to at least one of the four majors after his exemption status ran out, looks set to be handed a spot in this year’s US Open after winning the USGA’s highest honour, the Bob Jones Award.

But up next, well, there’s only one place that could be.

Tiger Woods next tournament

Tiger Woods has not committed to his next event yet, after deciding against entering The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

However, golf fans will see him in Sun Day Red at Augusta National this year after The Masters has appeared to confirm he will tee it up in Georgia. According to the tournament’s website and app, Woods is among the field for the first major of the year.

Will we see more Masters heroics this year, as Woods bids for a sixth green jacket?

Tiger Woods results

2024

Genesis Invitational WD

Seminole Pro-Member T33 (Net) & T44 (Gross)

2022-23

Genesis Invitational T45

Masters WD

Hero World Challenge 18

PNC Championship T5

2021-22

Masters 47

PGA Championship WD

The Open MC

PNC Championship T8

2020-21

PNC Championship 2

2019-20

PNC Championship T7

US Open MC

Zozo Championship T72

Masters T38

Farmers Insurance Open T9

Genesis Invitational 68

The Memorial T40

PGA Championship T37

The Northern Trust T58

BMW Championship T51

2018-19

Zozo Championship 1

Hero World Challenge 4

Presidents Cup 1

Farmers Insurance Open T20

Genesis Open T15

WGC-Mexico Championship T10

The Players T30

WGC Match Play Championship QF

Masters 1

PGA Championship MC

The Memorial T9

US Open T21

The Open MC

BMW Championship T37

2017-18

Hero World Challenge T9

Farmers Insurance Open T23

Genesis Open MC

Honda Classic 12

Valspar Championship T2

Arnold Palmer Invitational T5

Masters T32

Wells Fargo Championship T55

The Players T11

The Memorial T23

US Open MC

Quicken Loans National T4

The Open T6

WGC Bridgestone Invitational T31

PGA Championship T2

The Northern Trust T40

Dell Technologies Championship T24

BMW Championship T6

Tour Championship 1

Ryder Cup L

2016/17

Hero World Challenge 15

Farmers Insurance Open MC

2014/15

Hero World Challenge T17

Waste Management Phoenix Open MC

Farmers Insurance Open WD

Masters T17

The Players T69

The Memorial 71

US Open MC

Greenbrier Classic T32

The Open MC

Quicken Loans National T18

PGA Championship MC

Wyndham Championship T10

2013/14

Farmers Insurance Open T80

Omega Dubai Desert Classic T41

Honda Classic WD

WGC Cadillac Championship T25

Quicken Loans National MC

The Open 69

WGC Bridgestone Invitational WD

PGA Championship MC

2013

Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship T71

Farmers Insurance Open 1

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T33

Honda Classic T37

WGC Cadillac Championship 1

Arnold Palmer Invitational 1

Masters T4

The Players 1

The Memorial T65

US Open T32

The Open T6

WGC Bridgestone Invitational 1

PGA Championship T40

The Barclays T2

Deutsche Bank Championship T65

BMW Championship T11

Presidents Cup W

Turkish Airlines Open T3

2012

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship T3

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am T15

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T17

Honda Classic T2

WGC Cadillac Championship WD

Arnold Palmer invitational 1

Masters T40

Wells Fargo Championship MC

The Players T40

The Memorial 1

US Open T21

AT&T National 1

Greenbrier Classic MC

The Open T3

WGC Bridgestone Invitational T8

PGA Championship T11

The Barclays T38

Deutsche Bank Championship 3

BMW Championship T3

Tour Championship T8

Ryder Cup L

2011

Omega Dubai Desert Classic T20

Farmers Insurance Open T44

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T33

WGC Cadillac Championship T10

Arnold Palmer invitational T24

Masters T4

WGC Bridgestone Invitational T37

PGA Championship MC

Frys.com Open T30

Presidents Cup 1

2010

Masters T4

Quail Hollow Championship MC

The Memorial T19

US Open T4

AT&T National T46

The Open T23

WGC Bridgestone Invitational T78

PGA Championship T28

The Barclays T12

Deutsche Bank Championship T11

BMW Championship T15

Ryder Cup L

WBC HSBC Champions T6

2009

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T17

WGC CA Championship T9

Arnold Palmer Invitational 1

Masters T6

Quail Hollow Championship 4

The Players T8

The Memorial 1

US Open T6

AT&T National 1

The Open MC

Buick Open 1

WGC Bridgestone Invitational 1

PGA Championship 2

The Barclays T2

Deutsche Bank Championship T11

BMW Championship 1

Tour Championship 2

Presidents Cup W

WGC HSBC Champions T6

2008

Buick Invitational 1

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship 1

Arnold Palmer Invitational 1

WGC CA Championship 5

Masters 2

US Open 1

WGC Bridgestone Invitational DNS

BMW Championship DNS

2007

Buick Invitational 1

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T9

Arnold Palmer Invitational T22

WGC CA Championship 1

Masters T2

Wachovia Championship 1

The Players T37

The Memorial T15

US Open T2

AT&T National T6

The Open T12

WGC Bridgestone Invitational 1

PGA Championship 1

Deutsche Bank Championship T2

BMW Championship 1

Tour Championship 1

Presidents Cup 1

2006

Buick Invitational 1

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T9

Ford Championship 1

Bay Hill Invitational T20

The Players T22

Masters T3

US Open MC

Cialis Western Open T2

The Open 1

Buick Open 1

PGA Championship 1

WGC Bridgestone Invitational 1

Deutsche Bank Championship 1

Ryder Cup L

WGC American Express Championship 1

2005

Mercedes Championships T3

Buick Invitational 1

Nissan Open T13

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T17

Ford Championship 1

Bay Hill Invitational T23

The Players T53

Masters 1

Wachovia Championship T11

EDS Byron Nelson Championship MC

The Memorial T3

US Open 2

Cialis Western Open 2

The Open 1

Buick Open T2

PGA Championship T4

WGC NEC Invitational 1

Deutsche Bank Championship T40

Presidents Cup 1

WGC American Express Championship 1

Funai Classic MC

Tour Championship 2

2004

Mercedes Championships T4

Buick Invitational T10

Nissan Open T7

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship 1

Bay Hill Invitational T46

The Players T16

Masters T22

Wachovia Championship T3

EDS Byron Nelson Championship T4

The Memorial 3

US Open T17

Cialis Western Open T7

The Open T9

Buick Open T3

PGA Championship T24

WGC NEC Invitational T2

Ryder Cup L

WGC American Express Championship 9

Tour Championship 2

2003

Buick Invitational 1

Nissan Open T5

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship 1

Bay Hill Invitational 1

The Players T11

Masters T15

The Memorial T4

US Open T20

Buick Classic T13

Western Open 1

The Open T4

Buick Open T2

PGA Championship T39

WGC NEC Invitational T4

Deutsche Bank Championship T7

WGC American Express Championship 1

Funai Championship T2

Tour Championship 26

Target World Challenge 2

2002

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am T12

Buick Invitational T5

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T33

Genuity Championship 2

Bay Hill Invitational 1

The Players T14

Masters 1

Verizon Byron Nelson Classic 3

The Memorial T22

US Open 1

The Open T28

Buick Open 1

PGA Championship 2

WGC NEC Invitational 4

WGC American Express Championship 1

Ryder Cup L

Disney Golf Classic 3

Tour Championship T7

Target World Challenge 2

2001

Mercedes Championships T8

Phoenix Open T5

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am T13

Buick Invitational 4

Nissan Open T13

Bay Hill Invitational 1

The Players 1

Masters 1

Verizon Byron Nelson Classic T3

Memorial Tournament 1

US Open T12

Buick Classic T16

Advil Western Open T20

The Open T25

PGA Championship T29

National Car Rental Golf Classic T16

Tour Championship T13

WGC EMC World Cup T2

Williams World Challenge 1

2000

Williams World Challenge 10

Mercedes Championships 1

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 1

Buick Invitational T2

Nissan Open T18

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship 2

Bay Hill Invitational 1

The Players 2

Masters 5

GTE Byron Nelson Classic T4

Memorial Tournament 1

US Open 1

Advil Western Open T23

The Open 1

Buick Open T11

PGA Championship 1

WGC NEC Invitational 1

Bell Canadian Open 1

Presidents Cup W

National Car Rental Golf Classic 3

Tour Championship 2

WGC American Express Championship T5

Williams World Challenge 2

WGC EMC World Cup T1

1999

Mercedes Championships T5

Phoenix Open 3

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am T53

Buick Invitational 1

Nissan Open T2

WGC Accenture Match Play Championship T5

Bay Hill Invitational T56

The Players T10

Masters T18

MCI Classic T18

GTE Byron Nelson Classic T7

Memorial Tournament 1

US Open T3

Motorola Western Open 1

The Open T7

PGA Championship 1

Sprint International T37

WGC NEC Invitational 1

Ryder Cup W

National Car Rental Golf Classic 1

Tour Championship 1

WGC American Express Championship 1

The World Cup of Golf T1

1998

Mercedes Championships T2

Buick Invitational T3

Nissan Open 2

Doral-Ryder Open T9

Bay Hill Invitational T13

The Players T35

Masters T8

BellSouth Classic 1

GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic T12

Memorial Tournament T51

US Open T18

Motorola Western Open T9

The Open 3

Buick Open T4

PGA Championship T10

Sprint International 4

NEC World Series of Golf T5

National Car Rental Golf Classic T7

Tour Championship 20

Presidents Cup W

1997

Mercedes Championships 1

Phoenix Open T18

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am T2

Nissan Open T20

Bay Hill Invitational T9

The Players T21

Masters 1

GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic 1

MasterCard Colonial T4

Memorial Tournament T67

US Open T19

Buick Classic T43

Motorola Western Open 1

The Open T24

Buick Open T8

PGA Championship T29

NEC World Series of Golf T3

Bell Canadian Open MC

Ryder Cup L

Walt Disney World Classic T26

Las Vegas Invitational T36

Tour Championship T12

1996

Masters MC*

US Open T82*

The Open T22*

Greater Milwaukee Open T60

Bell Canadian Open 11

Quad City Classic T5

BC Open T3

Las Vegas Invitational 1

LaCantera Texas Open 3

Walt Disney World Classic 1

Tour Championship T23

JCPenney Classic T2

1995

Masters T41*

Motorola Western Open T57*

The Open T68*

1994

Nestle Invitational MC*

Buick Classic MC*

Motorola Western Open MC*

1993

Nissan Los Angeles Open MC*

Honda Classic MC*

GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic MC*

1992

Nissan Los Angeles Open MC*

* denotes amateur

Tiger Woods’ major exemptions

The Masters and PGA Championship offer lifetime exemption to champions, while The Open is up to the age of 60.

Woods’ 10-year US Open exemption ran out in 2018, but his victory at Augusta in 2019 earned him another five.

