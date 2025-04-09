Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Every aspiring young golfer dreams of having the Green Jacket slipped on over their shoulders.
Since the inaugural staging of The Masters in 1933, a total of 17 non-Americans have mastered their way around Augusta National and etched their names into golfing history.
Can you name them all? We’re giving you ten minutes to try and complete it…
Good luck and remember to challenge your friends on social media to beat your tally.
-
Latest HeadlinesRSS feed
- Gary Player and the Range Goats: 6 things I noticed at The Masters Par-3 Contest
- The Masters: Fred Ridley calls for tougher slow play sanctions
- The Masters: Fred Ridley responds to Angel Cabrera criticism
- Lee Westwood backs two LIV stars to spring Masters surprise
- How I spent $250 in the Masters Shop (without buying a gnome)
- The most unbelievable major records in golf
- 6 reasons why you should get the May 2025 issue of bunkered
- Coach escorted off Masters range after making ‘mistake’