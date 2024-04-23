Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Mike Weir has strengthened his chances of leading the international team to success at this year’s Presidents Cup.

It will be a home match for Weir, as the biennial event will be played at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada.

The 53-year-old represented the side as a player on five occasions, with his best result being a tie in 2003 – the same year in which he won the Masters.

And after being named assistant to Nick Price in 2017 and Ernie Els in 2019, Weir will be hoping to break America’s dominance in the competition.

The United States has won 12 of the last 14 stagings of the event and are on course to win a tenth consecutive cup in September.

But if Team International is to have any advantage, that could well derive from extra preparation, as Weir has now confirmed has four-strong backroom lineup.

Former captain Els is one of three major champions that will assist Weir. The South African captained the side to a 16-14 defeat seven years ago and holds the record for most matches won by an International Team player.

His 20 match wins came across eight Presidents Cup appearances, whilst he worked alongside Weir as a number two in 2017.

Despite a heavy defeat two years ago, captain Trevor Immelman will be in the mix again. Weir named the Masters champion as another part of his leadership team.

The 44-year-old competed for the international team in 2005 and 2007 before serving as an assistant under Els in 2019.

Former U.S. Open champion Geoff Ogilvy completes the trio of major champions in Weir’s backroom, as he returns to the role for a fourth time.

Ogilvy has served as an assistant in the last three editions of the tournament and played on three consecutive international teams between 2007 and 2011.

Finally, Weir selected Camillo Villegas to complete his off-course team. The 42-year-old made his captain’s assistant debut in the defeat at Quail Hollow.

The Colombian is a five-time PGA Tour winner and played for the international team in 2009.

“The four of them each have their own special history with this event,” Weir said, admitting they have worked closely through the years.

“The culture and close-knit nature tied to this team is foundational to everything we will do heading into Montreal, and I can’t wait work alongside them to deliver a great week of golf for our players.”

Els added: “This team has built a lot of momentum over the past five years, and I am eager to get to work and ensure our players are prepared to compete in Canada.”

John Turnbull