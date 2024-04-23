Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Rory McIlroy is poised to make a surprise return the PGA Tour’s Policy Board, just five months after stepping down.

The Guardian has reported that McIlroy is set to re-enter the peace talks between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which aim to unify the fractured elite men’s game.

Those negotiations with LIV Golf’s backers have stalled as the sport’s schism drags on long after the shock Framework Agreement that the warring factions announced last June.

But McIlroy shares a good relationship with PIF chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and there is hope the Northern Irishman’s involvement once more could expedite an end to the disruption on the fairways.

McIlroy would replace Webb Simpson on the board of six player directors, subject to a vote on Wednesday. Simpson has reportedly resigned with the sole request that the four-time major champion takes his place.

The other players on the policy board are Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after reports emerged of his return, McIlroy said: “I’d rather the men’s golf professional landscape survived this, so I’m happy to do my bit.”

For a long time, McIlroy acted as a mouthpiece for the PGA Tour, rallying against the threat of the rival LIV circuit.

His stance on LIV has since evolved, but he has categorically ruled out ever moving to the Saudi-backed league by insisting he will play on the PGA Tour for the rest of his career.

And McIlroy will now have his say at the centre of the talks that will dictate the sport’s future. The 34-year-old had initially walked away from his position in the boardroom because the role had become too consuming.

“I just think I’ve got a lot going on in my life between my golf game, my family and my growing investment portfolio, my involvement in TGL, and I just felt like something had to give,” he said in November.

But as McIlroy prepares for this week’s Zurich Classic, he seems ready to provide his input once more.

