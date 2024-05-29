Sign up for our daily newsletter
There is so much for golf fans to look forward to in 2024.
The nine majors across men’s and women’s golf will be played across some of the finest courses in the world, including the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews.
Three big team competitions – the Curtis Cup, Solheim Cup and Presidents Cup – will also keep you entertained in the autumn months.
And if that wasn’t enough, there’s the small matter of an Olympic Games as the world’s best male and female golfers get the chance to win gold for their country in this year’s events at Le Paris National.
Here are all the important golf dates you need for the diary in 2024…
Men’s majors
The Masters
April 11-14 – Augusta National, Georgia
Winner: Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
May 16-19 – Valhalla GC, Louisville, Kentucky
Winner: Xander Schauffele
US Open
June 13-16 – Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No.2), North Carolina
The Open
July 18-21 – Royal Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland
Women’s majors
Chevron Championship
April 18-21 The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
Winner: Nelly Korda
US Women’s Open
May 30-June 2 – Lancaster Country Club, Pennsylvania
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
June 20-23 – Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Washington
Amundi Evian Championship
July 11-14 – Evian Resort Golf Club Evian-Les-Bains
AIG Women’s Open
August 22-25 – The Old Course, St. Andrews
Olympics
Olympic Men’s Golf Competition
August 1-4 – Le Golf National, Paris
Olympic Women’s Golf Competition
August 7-10 – Le Golf National, Paris
Team competitions
Curtis Cup
August 30-September 1 – Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire
Solheim Cup
September 13-15 – Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia
Presidents Cup
September 26-29 – Royal Montreal Golf Club, Montreal
PGA Tour Signature events & FedEx Cup playoffs
The Sentry
January 4-7 – Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui
Winner: Chris Kirk
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 1-4 – Pebble Beach, California
Winner: Wyndham Clark
The Genesis Invitational
February 15-18 – The Riviera Country Club, California
Winner: Hideki Matsuyama
Arnold Palmer Invitational
March 7-10 – Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida
Winner: Scottie Scheffler
The Players
March 14-17 – TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Winner: Scottie Scheffler
RBC Heritage
April 18-21 – Harbour Town Golf Links, South Carolina
Winner: Scottie Scheffler
Wells Fargo Championship
May 9-12 – Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina
Winner: Rory McIlroy
The Memorial Tournament
June 6-9 – Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
FedEx St Jude Championship
August 15-18 – TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
BMW PGA Championship
August 22-25 – Castle Pines Golf Club, Colorado
Tour Championship
August 29-September 1 – East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
DP World Tour Rolex Series
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
January 18-21 – Emirates GC, Dubai
Winner: Rory McIlroy
Genesis Scottish Open
July 11-14 – The Renaissance Club, North Berwick
BMW PGA Championship
September 19-22 – Wentworth, Virginia Water, Surrey
Abu Dhabi Championship
November 7-10 – Yas Links, Abu Dhabi
DP World Tour Championship
November 14-17 – Jumeriah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai
