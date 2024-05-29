Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

There is so much for golf fans to look forward to in 2024.

The nine majors across men’s and women’s golf will be played across some of the finest courses in the world, including the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews.

Three big team competitions – the Curtis Cup, Solheim Cup and Presidents Cup – will also keep you entertained in the autumn months.

And if that wasn’t enough, there’s the small matter of an Olympic Games as the world’s best male and female golfers get the chance to win gold for their country in this year’s events at Le Paris National.

• Where are the golf majors in 2024?

• PGA Championship signs new UK TV deal

Here are all the important golf dates you need for the diary in 2024…

Men’s majors

The Masters

April 11-14 – Augusta National, Georgia

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

PGA Championship

May 16-19 – Valhalla GC, Louisville, Kentucky

Winner: Xander Schauffele

US Open

June 13-16 – Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (Course No.2), North Carolina

The Open

July 18-21 – Royal Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland

Women’s majors

Chevron Championship

April 18-21 The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

Winner: Nelly Korda

US Women’s Open

May 30-June 2 – Lancaster Country Club, Pennsylvania

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

June 20-23 – Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Washington

Amundi Evian Championship

July 11-14 – Evian Resort Golf Club Evian-Les-Bains

AIG Women’s Open

August 22-25 – The Old Course, St. Andrews

Olympics

Olympic Men’s Golf Competition

August 1-4 – Le Golf National, Paris

Olympic Women’s Golf Competition

August 7-10 – Le Golf National, Paris

Team competitions

Curtis Cup

August 30-September 1 – Sunningdale Golf Club (Old Course), Berkshire

Solheim Cup

September 13-15 – Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Virginia

Presidents Cup

September 26-29 – Royal Montreal Golf Club, Montreal

PGA Tour Signature events & FedEx Cup playoffs

The Sentry

January 4-7 – Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui

Winner: Chris Kirk

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

February 1-4 – Pebble Beach, California

Winner: Wyndham Clark

The Genesis Invitational

February 15-18 – The Riviera Country Club, California

Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 7-10 – Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

The Players

March 14-17 – TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

RBC Heritage

April 18-21 – Harbour Town Golf Links, South Carolina

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Wells Fargo Championship

May 9-12 – Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

Winner: Rory McIlroy

The Memorial Tournament

June 6-9 – Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

FedEx St Jude Championship

August 15-18 – TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

BMW PGA Championship

August 22-25 – Castle Pines Golf Club, Colorado

Tour Championship

August 29-September 1 – East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

DP World Tour Rolex Series

Hero Dubai Desert Classic

January 18-21 – Emirates GC, Dubai

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Genesis Scottish Open

July 11-14 – The Renaissance Club, North Berwick

BMW PGA Championship

September 19-22 – Wentworth, Virginia Water, Surrey

Abu Dhabi Championship

November 7-10 – Yas Links, Abu Dhabi

DP World Tour Championship

November 14-17 – Jumeriah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai