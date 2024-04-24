Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

As speculation grows that LIV Golf could move away from its unique 54-hole format, Cameron Smith has suggested the fledgling league would also benefit from a schedule change.

Jon Rahm reiterated his belief ahead of LIV’s party in Adelaide this week that traditional 72-hole tournaments would provide a better product, claiming the move would built ‘trust’ with golf fans.

Greg Norman also weighed in, refusing to rule out deviating from one of the Saudi-backed circuit’s key differentials.

“It’s a great conversation to have,” the Saudi-backed commissioner said ahead of his Australian homecoming. “We will continue to have that conversation going forward.”

LIV bosses appear open to change to target new viewers and that is good news for former Open champion Smith, who would also like to see the league explore new overseas markets in the coming years.

Last year’s inaugural tournament in Australia was seen as the benchmark for LIV forward, and Smith believes they can only reach new audiences if they play a more international schedule.

As it stands, there are five stops in the United States in the regular season calendar, mixed with visits to Mexico, Hong Kong, England, Singapore and Down Under.

“I think the Australian fans are pretty hard to recreate around the world, but you just pick a city or a country that I guess hadn’t seen good golf for a long time,” Smith said.

“It worked last year. It’s going to work again this year here. I can see it definitely working internationally a lot better than the US because there’s just so many tournaments in the US.

“I’m definitely putting my hand up for more of an international schedule and getting fans out that haven’t seen quality golf for a while and showing them what LIV is all about.”

Marc Leishman, Smith’s Ripper GC teammate, concurs.

“Like Cam said, there’s opportunities all around the world, markets that haven’t been hit yet like Adelaide hadn’t been,” the six-time PGA Tour winner added.

“You’ve got Torque – there’s an opportunity for a tournament in Chile; the South African lads I’m sure would love to have one in South Africa; you’ve got all of Asia and India.

“There’s just so many opportunities, and I think places – like Cam said – that haven’t seen world-class golf for a long time, I think that’s where there’s huge opportunities.”

LIV Golf are pressing ahead with plans for the 2025 season, while talks between the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund bankrolling the league and the PGA Tour continue.

