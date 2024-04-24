Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

LIV Golf are considering a major format change that could appease some players on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Jon Rahm claimed before his Masters defence that moving to a traditional 72-hole format would help unite the tours and end the schism in elite men’s professional golf.

The Saudi-backed league’s 2023 individual champion Talor Gooch was not convinced, though, claiming that LIV’s unique 54-hole setup is “more exciting for the fans.”

It’s a debate that rages on as LIV battles for viewership in its third season, and commissioner Greg Norman has now given his clearest indication yet that a change could be on the horizon.

“I think from LIV’s perspective, we’re very open-minded about it, but you’ve got to understand there’s economic impact about putting television on for 72 holes,” Norman said ahead of this week’s event in Adelaide.

The Australian added: “It’s a great conversation to have. We will continue to have that conversation going forward. But we sit back and say, what value do we get on putting on television on Thursday. How do we build out in the future?

“There are things that we sit back and look at to see what is the most optimal solution to make this a better and better and better event, and 72 holes is discussed.”

Rahm, meanwhile, has claimed that a change to 72 holes could help build ‘trust’ in LIV from golf’s fanbase.

However, the Spaniard has stressed that the decision to start tournaments a day early must first make business sense.

“At the end of the day, LIV is a business,” he added. “If it doesn’t fit the product, it doesn’t fit the product. I’m just a player.

“There’s a lot of people that are a lot smarter than me that can figure it out and explain why they believe 54 holes may be better for them.”

