Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s Scottie Scheffler’s world, and we’re all living in it.

Now a two-time Masters champion, the 27-year-old has returned for another year of dominating March and April.

Scheffler has finished outside the top-ten just once in 2024 but kicked into gear in all so familiar fashion at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month.

He fended off Wyndham Clark by five before edging out his compatriot at the PLAYERS Championship a week later.

Becoming the first player to win the PGA Tour’s flagship event more than once wasn’t enough, though.

Turns out Scheffler isn’t invincible, as Stephen Jaeger pipped him at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, a result he’s taken personally.

• LIV star Ian Poulter hits out at ‘irrelevant’ world rankings

• LIV Golf man blasts Jim Nantz

To cement his place at the top of the men’s professional game, Scheffler ran away with the Masters for a second time before brushing aside the field at last week’s RBC Heritage.

The wins were his third and fourth of the season, leaving him as far clear as Rory McIlroy in the OWGR as the Northern Irishman is to the joint 432nd ranked golfers in the world.

In the process, Scheffler has lifted his earnings for the season above $18.6 million and while the rest of the PGA Tour looks for answers, there is one man who isn’t complaining.

Ted Scott, Scheffler’s caddie, has reaped the rewards of the remarkable run and it’s fair to say he has plenty to show for it.

• Rory McIlroy responds ahead of shock return to PGA Tour board

• World No.1 amateur reveals surprise PGA Tour decision

On the assumption he gets 10% for a win, 7% for a top-ten and 5% for a made cut, the 50-year-old will have banked $1,776,880 in bonuses alone this season.

That means Scott, who is now a four-times winning Masters caddie, has earned more than Rory McIlroy this season.

The Northern Irishman has earned $1,714,672, but he isn’t the only one that’s looking over his shoulder in the prize money table.

In fact, if Ted Scott was included in the PGA Tour’s season-long money list, he’d slot in at number 45, one place ahead of McIlroy.

Scott has also taken home more than Keegan Bradley, recent winner Billy Horschel, Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.