It’s Scottie Scheffler’s world, and we’re all living in it.
Now a two-time Masters champion, the 27-year-old has returned for another year of dominating March and April.
Scheffler has finished outside the top-ten just once in 2024 but kicked into gear in all so familiar fashion at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month.
He fended off Wyndham Clark by five before edging out his compatriot at the PLAYERS Championship a week later.
Becoming the first player to win the PGA Tour’s flagship event more than once wasn’t enough, though.
Turns out Scheffler isn’t invincible, as Stephen Jaeger pipped him at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, a result he’s taken personally.
To cement his place at the top of the men’s professional game, Scheffler ran away with the Masters for a second time before brushing aside the field at last week’s RBC Heritage.
The wins were his third and fourth of the season, leaving him as far clear as Rory McIlroy in the OWGR as the Northern Irishman is to the joint 432nd ranked golfers in the world.
In the process, Scheffler has lifted his earnings for the season above $18.6 million and while the rest of the PGA Tour looks for answers, there is one man who isn’t complaining.
Ted Scott, Scheffler’s caddie, has reaped the rewards of the remarkable run and it’s fair to say he has plenty to show for it.
On the assumption he gets 10% for a win, 7% for a top-ten and 5% for a made cut, the 50-year-old will have banked $1,776,880 in bonuses alone this season.
That means Scott, who is now a four-times winning Masters caddie, has earned more than Rory McIlroy this season.
The Northern Irishman has earned $1,714,672, but he isn’t the only one that’s looking over his shoulder in the prize money table.
In fact, if Ted Scott was included in the PGA Tour’s season-long money list, he’d slot in at number 45, one place ahead of McIlroy.
Scott has also taken home more than Keegan Bradley, recent winner Billy Horschel, Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott.
