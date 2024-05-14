Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Scottie Scheffler has become one of the most recognisable figures in professional golf, but who is his caddie?

Currently, that man is Ted Scott and he has been on Scheffler’s bag since the 2021 RSM Classic.

Since then, Scheffler has become a serial winner on the PGA Tour, including two Masters titles and two PLAYERS Championships.

But, who is Ted Scott, and why did Scheffler enlist his services?

Scottie Scheffler’s caddie

Ted Scott became famous as the caddie of Bubba Watson, a job which he held for 15 years.

In that time, he helped the left-hander win the Masters twice, so clearly, he knows his way around the course at Augusta National. He also helped Watson win ten times on the PGA Tour.

Scott is also a very handy golfer himself, having tried his hand on the professional mini-tours. That never quite worked out for him, but his playing experience has helped him while looping on the course.

As well as that, Scott has also coached fellow players on-and-off, a career he considered after he split with Watson. However, when Scheffler wanted to employ him, he decided that would be the best choice, a move which has worked out tremendously well.

Fellow tour pros have also commented on how Scottie Scheffler’s game has improved since Ted Scott started working for him, as he helped him get to the top of the Official World Golf Rankings.

Scott, however, did need to be persuaded that Scheffler was the right man to work with.

“Teddy and Scottie talked for quite awhile before they went to work for him,’ fellow caddie Paul Tesori said, as per Golf Digest.

“Scottie’s young and has had a bit of a habit of getting a little angry on the golf course, and maybe even a little angry toward his caddie.

‘Ted being a veteran, almost 50 years old, being out here for so long, he was able to say: “I want to come work for you, but you have got to promise me that you’re going to work on these areas.” And not only did Scottie say yes, he has absolutely done it.”

Now as the caddie of Scheffler, Scott has reached second place in the all-time list for caddies with the most Masters wins.

Given Scheffler’s success in early 2024, it was reckoned that his caddie took home around $1.5 million between the start of the year and the Masters.

Before the 2024 PGA Championship, Scheffler confirmed he had found a replacement caddie for Saturday’s third round at Valhalla, because Scott would be attending his daughter’s high school graduation.