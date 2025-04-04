Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He’s one of the most accomplished European golfers of his generation, but who is Justin Rose’s caddie?

Justin Rose’s caddie is Mark Fulcher.

Rose and his caddie Fulcher reunited in September 2023 ahead of the Ryder Cup, having previously worked together for 11 years between 2008 and 2019.

Fulcher was alongside Rose when the Englishman won his maiden major championship at Merion – the 2013 US Open.

He has also been on the bag for all of Rose’s Ryder Cup caps and for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio when his man won gold.

Health issues stemming from heart surgery in January 2019 prompted the two to go their separate ways.

At the time, it was feared that Fulcher – known on tour as ‘Fooch’ – might never caddie again.

However, after returning to the tour with, firstly, Dame Laura Davies, and then Alison Nicholas, Francesco Molinari and Billy Horschel, Fulcher reunited with Rose last autumn.

Who is Justin Rose’s caddie Mark Fulcher?

In addition to being a world-class caddie for Justin Rose, Mark Fulcher is also an accomplished golfer and won the Bedfordshire Boys’ Championship in his younger days.

He was also a prolific user of social media and once got into a war of words with former footballer and Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker, who famously branded him “an absolute numpty” in a dispute over politics.

During their time apart, Rose worked with various other caddies, including Gareth Lord, David Clark and, most recently, Josh Cassell.

Cassell was alongside Rose when he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2023 – his 11th PGA Tour victory and his first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.