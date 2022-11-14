search
8 surprising names playing DP World Tour Q School

Golf News

8 surprising names playing DP World Tour Q School

By Lewis Fraser08 November, 2022
DP World Tour Q School Infinitum Challenge Tour
Dp World Tour Q School

It’s that time of year again. It’s the last chance for players to get their playing status for the DP World Tour’s 2023 season. 

Potential stars of the future and those who have been there and done it will compete over six rounds at the Lakes Course, Infinitum to determine who will be playing the DP World Tour next year.

Final Stage of Q School gets underway on Friday, and is one of the toughest endurance tests in golf. 

Here, we take a look at eight players who are looking to improve their status for next year, despite already having an impressive career in the game.

