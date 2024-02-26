Sign up for our daily newsletter Want latest news, reviews, analysis, deals, and events, and offers from our commercial partners? We’ve got you. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

Anthony Kim is back.

After almost 12 years out of the game, the American cult hero will return to professional golf this week.

And we finally have an answer to the burning question: where will he play?

Multiple sources had indicated to bunkered.co.uk that Kim would tee it up in Saudi Arabia this week and whilst official confirmation has yet to come, a video posted by LIV commissioner Greg Norman on social media this afternoon appears to have let the cat out of the bag.

The third event of LIV’s 2024 season will run from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Here’s how to tune in…

How to watch Anthony Kim’s comeback

The last time Kim was on our TV screens was at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2012.

He was forced to withdraw after the first round, with the world unaware it would be his final tee time for over a decade.

Friday’s return to competitive golf will mark 11 years, 9 months and 27 days since the Ryder Cup winner was in action, so all eyes will be on LIV Golf.

As always, 54 holes of stroke play, with no cut, will crown an individual and team winner on Sunday, an unfamiliar format for Kim.

But there are no changes to where LIV Golf Jeddah will be broadcast, as the CW Network, LIV Golf Plus and LIV Golf YouTube channel provide the coverage.

In the United States, the CW Network airs LIV every week, while the league’s app streams all the action free-of-charge.

Meanwhile, fans in the UK can watch the event for free live on the LIV Golf YouTube channel.

Global audiences can tune in via the LIV Golf Plus app or via several international broadcasters.

Here are all the details…

LIV Golf Jeddah

Friday: Live on The CW Network App, LIV Golf Plus and LIV Golf YouTube channel.

Saturday and Sunday: Live on the CW Network, LIV Golf Plus and LIV Golf YouTube channel.