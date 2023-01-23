search
HomeGearEvery driver used to win on the PGA Tour in 2022/23

Gear

Every driver used to win on the PGA Tour in 2022/23

By bunkered.co.uk16 January, 2023
Gear Drivers PGA Tour Equipment
Drivers On The Pga Tour 202223

Drive for show? 

Pah! There's a bit more to it than that. 

At the very top level, you don’t end up in the winner’s circle without being exceptional off the tee.  

There’s never been a bigger premium on being able to drive the ball both far and straight.  

With that in mind, we’ve decided to keep tabs on the drivers used by every player who wins on the PGA Tour during the 2022/23 season. 

See below for details and check back every week to see who – and what – is the latest winner...

Every driver used to win on the PGA Tour in 2022/23 

Page last updated 16/1/23 

Fortinet Championship
Winner: Max Homa
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10˚) 

Sanderson Farms Championship
Winner: Mackenzie Hughes
Driver: Ping G425 LST (10.5˚) 

Shriners Children’s Open
Winner: Tom Kim
Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9˚) 

ZOZO Championship
Winner: Keegan Bradley
Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5˚) 

The CJ Cup 
Winner: Rory McIlroy
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9˚) 

Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Winner: Seamus Power
Driver: Ping G430 LST (9˚) 

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
Winner: Russell Henley
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10˚) 

Cadence Bank Houston Open
Winner: Tony Finau
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9˚) 

The RSM Classic
Winner: Adam Svensson
Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S (10.5˚) 

Sentry Tournament of Champions
Winner: Jon Rahm
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5˚) 

Sony Open in Hawaii
Winner: Si Woo Kim
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (8.5˚)

The American Express
Winner: Jon Rahm
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5˚)

