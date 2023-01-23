Drive for show?

Pah! There's a bit more to it than that.



At the very top level, you don’t end up in the winner’s circle without being exceptional off the tee.

There’s never been a bigger premium on being able to drive the ball both far and straight.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to keep tabs on the drivers used by every player who wins on the PGA Tour during the 2022/23 season.

See below for details and check back every week to see who – and what – is the latest winner...

Every driver used to win on the PGA Tour in 2022/23

Page last updated 16/1/23

Fortinet Championship

Winner: Max Homa

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10˚)

Sanderson Farms Championship

Winner: Mackenzie Hughes

Driver: Ping G425 LST (10.5˚)

Shriners Children’s Open

Winner: Tom Kim

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9˚)

ZOZO Championship

Winner: Keegan Bradley

Driver: Ping G430 LST (10.5˚)

The CJ Cup

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9˚)

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Winner: Seamus Power

Driver: Ping G430 LST (9˚)

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Winner: Russell Henley

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10˚)

Cadence Bank Houston Open

Winner: Tony Finau

Driver: Ping G425 LST (9˚)

The RSM Classic

Winner: Adam Svensson

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S (10.5˚)

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Winner: Jon Rahm

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5˚)

Sony Open in Hawaii

Winner: Si Woo Kim

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (8.5˚)

The American Express

Winner: Jon Rahm

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5˚)