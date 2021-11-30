Shot Scope has the perfect Christmas gift for every golfer

Shot Scope, an industry-leader in advanced GPS and automatic shot tracking technology, has your Christmas shopping all wrapped up with three brilliant offers.



First off let’s discuss the G3 GPS watch. Using the latest satellite technology, Shot Scope has been able to produce one of the most accurate golf GPS watches in the business, accurate to just 30cm. This marks an enormous improvement on the standard unit average of three to five metres.

The G3 comes preloaded with over 36,000 courses, provides Dynamic distances to the front, middle and back of greens, to go along with front and carry distances for every hazard. You can even show off your power by using the last shot distance measurement function.

Weighing in at just 41 grams, the perfectly sized, unisex device is sure to fit comfortably on the wrist of any golfer and comes in a variety of coloured strap options.

Now all of that sounds fantastic, but what makes this offer truly jaw-dropping is the price you pay. Shot Scope’s G3 could be yours for just £109, (saving £40) with no subscriptions required.

Plus, you can avoid thatlast-minute, panicky wait for the postman on Christmas eve, with Fast, Free UK Delivery and Christmas delivery guaranteed from the Scottish based brand.

The G3 really is the perfect gift for the special golfer in your life.

If, however, an ultra-accurate GPS watch isn’t up your street, then don’t fret, Shot Scope has another brilliant product to fill your stocking.



The Pro L1 laser rangefinder is packed with features that will allow your dial-in on the course, and could be yours for just £169.99 (saving £30).

Undoubtedly one of the best value-for-money deals in golf, the Pro L1 is packed with features, including Target-Lock Vibration, Red and Black Dual Optics, Adaptive Slope Technology and a range of 875 yards.

The Target-Lock Vibration function removes any of the potential stress when using a laser, giving you complete confidence that you have an accurate distance to the flag and not the tress at the back of the green.

The Adaptive Slope Technology, meanwhile, comes into its own when playing an undulating course, providing you with the real distances based on the uphill or downhill of the shot. Slope can be turned off to comply with tournament regulations.

Although the Pro L1 comes in at such an affordable price, like any high-end lasers, it houses red or black optics, making it suitable for use in all conditions. The red display is brilliant for clearly standing out against darker backgrounds.

As if that wasn’t enough, Shot Scope has one final offer this Christmas to really whet your appetite. If you are looking to take your game to the next level in 2022 then look no further than the Shot Scope V3.

Available now for just £169.99 (saving £40), the V3 is the jewel in Shot Scope’s crown, providing incredible shot tracking and Strokes Gained insights to help you improve your game and bring that handicap tumbling down.

It boasts the same powerful GPS technology as the G3, but it what this device can do for your game that really sets it apart. You can find out more about just how big an impact the V3 can have on your golf by clicking here.

