Gear

This device will have you shooting lowers scores in 2022

By David Cunninghame30 November, 2021
Dear Santa, this Christmas I would like to improve my golf game, shoot lower scores and get my handicap down in 2022. 

Well, if Santa is unable to fulfill that wish for you then don’t worry, because Shot Scope can.

An industry-leader in advanced GPS and automatic shot tracking technology, the Edinburgh based company’s V3 GPS watch and automatic performance tracker will be your new secret weapon in the battle to play better golf.

The V3 is an ultra-accurate GPS watch that uses the latest satellite technology to ensure accuracy to just 30cm. This marks an enormous improvement on the standard unit average of three to five metres.

Dynamic distances are provided to the front, middle and back of the green, with front and carry distances also available for every hazard. The watch is pre-loaded with more than 36,000 courses and no subscription is required.

Such accurate GPS information, however, is just one tool in the V3’s powerful arsenal. Where this device begins to set itself apart is with its unlimited access to Tour-quality performance statistics at the touch of a button. 

More than 100 different analytics can be reviewed via the Shot Scope V3 mobile app or Shot Scope’s online dashboard on different clubs, tee shots, approaches, short game and putting.

It is this wealth of data that allows you to better identify the strengths and weaknesses of your golf game and ultimately improve upon them to shoot some lower scores and get your handicap cut. 

As if that wasn’t enough, earlier this year Shot Scope added Strokes Gained analytics to its platform.

To implement Strokes Gained the brand made use of its massive database of information and shot created by users. Shot Scope has no recorded well over 100 million shots.

Shot Scope CEO and founder, David Hunter, “Strokes Gained allows you to easily compare your performance against all others within a data set. In simple terms, Strokes Gained is the headline prognosis for what is going right and wrong in your game. Using the over 100 tour-level statistics our platform provides allows you to diagnose the issues in detail and find solutions.”

“Strokes Gained is a much better way of easily identifying your strengths and your weaknesses. It will give you more confidence in the areas of your game where you excel and allow you to work on the areas that need the most improvement. There is a good reason why the best players in the world use it to benchmark themselves against their fellow competitors.”

The Strokes Gained platform allows you to compare your performance statistics against six different handicap levels – 0, 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25. This gives you the opportunity to see how you compare to golfers of a similar handicap range and allows you to set goals based on each defined benchmark.

With such a wealth of information at your fingertips, Shot Scope’s V3 is sure to set you on-course to better golf in 2022. So why not join other Shot Scope users who have reduced their handicap by an average of 2.7 shots, while taking advantage of the brilliant offer that is currently live, with the V3 available for just £169.99 (saving £40).

