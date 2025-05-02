Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The second men’s major of the year is just around the corner – so here’s how you can watch the PGA Championship on TV.

Xander Schauffele won his maiden major title last time around at Valhalla and will be back to defend, but all eyes will be on grand slam winner Rory McIlroy ahead of the 2025 tournament at Quail Hollow Club.

The five-time major champion is chasing his third Wanamaker trophy, just a month after slipping into a Green Jacket for the first time at Augusta National.

• PGA Championship 2025: Round 1 tee times in full

• The Major Burden: Shaun Micheel and the 2003 PGA Championship

McIlroy has won four times at Quail Hollow, including in the Wells Fargo Championship last season on the Charlotte course.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, is the other big favourite to contend with the two-time major champion hoping to add to his major collection.

Here is where you can catch all the action from the 2025 PGA Championship…

How to watch the 2025 PGA Championship on TV

The PGA Championship will be shown live throughout the week with extensive coverage exclusively on Sky Sports for UK viewers.

Full Sky Sports PGA Championship schedule:

Thursday May 15

First round live: Sky Sports Main Event (12:15), Sky Sports Golf (12:00)

Friday May 16

Second round live: (13:00), Sky Sports Golf (12:00), Sky Sports Main Event (12:00), Sky Sports Main Event (22:30)

Saturday May 17

Third round live: Sky Sports Golf (13:00), Sky Sports Main Event (17:00)

Sunday May 18

Final round live: Sky Sports Golf (13:00), Sky Sports Main Event (19:00)

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.