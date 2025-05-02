Sign up for our daily newsletter
The second men’s major of the year is just around the corner – so here’s how you can watch the PGA Championship on TV.
Xander Schauffele won his maiden major title last time around at Valhalla and will be back to defend, but all eyes will be on grand slam winner Rory McIlroy ahead of the 2025 tournament at Quail Hollow Club.
The five-time major champion is chasing his third Wanamaker trophy, just a month after slipping into a Green Jacket for the first time at Augusta National.
McIlroy has won four times at Quail Hollow, including in the Wells Fargo Championship last season on the Charlotte course.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, is the other big favourite to contend with the two-time major champion hoping to add to his major collection.
Here is where you can catch all the action from the 2025 PGA Championship…
How to watch the 2025 PGA Championship on TV
The PGA Championship will be shown live throughout the week with extensive coverage exclusively on Sky Sports for UK viewers.
Full Sky Sports PGA Championship schedule:
Thursday May 15
Friday May 16
Second round live: (13:00), Sky Sports Golf (12:00), Sky Sports Main Event (12:00), Sky Sports Main Event (22:30)
Saturday May 17
Third round live: Sky Sports Golf (13:00), Sky Sports Main Event (17:00)
Sunday May 18
Final round live: Sky Sports Golf (13:00), Sky Sports Main Event (19:00)
