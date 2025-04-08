Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He is a multiple major champion, but who is Justin Thomas’ caddie?

Since turning pro in 2013, Thomas has become one of the most accomplished US golfers.

Within the last decade, he has added multiple PGA Tour titles and a pair of wins at the PGA Championship – in 2017 and 2022 – to his list of honours.

And up until April 2024, Thomas had one of the most recognisable caddies in the world on his bag.

Jim “Bones” Mackay, who was on Phil Mickelson’s bag for 25 years, became Justin Thomas’ caddie in 2021.

Mackay split with Mickelson in 2017 and began working as a commentator for NBC and the Golf Channel.

But he picked up Thomas’ bag after the player parted company with his old bagman Jimmy Johnson.

Johnson had seen Thomas rise to the very top of the game and was on the bag when he won his first PGA Championship crown in 2017.

He had also worked for the likes of Nick Price, Adam Scott and Steve Stricker.

Mackay, who first began caddying for Mickelson back in 1992 and won five majors in a garlanded stint, is one of the most venerable figures on the PGA Tour.

He helped Thomas win his second major, the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in 2022.

When asked after that win why he wanted to team up with Thomas, Mackay said: “Because I really like him, and I think he’s got more shots than anybody on the tour.”

But Justin Thomas split with his caddie just before the 2024 Masters in a shock move.

He wrote on social media: “While incredibly difficult for me to say, Bones and I have parted ways. I’m going to be forever thankful for him joining me on the bag in 2021.”

Meet Justin Thomas’ caddie Matt Minister

Justin Thomas has caddie Matt Minister on the bag these days.

Minister – the former caddie of Patrick Cantlay – replaced Mackay at the 2024 Masters, and has worked with Thomas since.

The veteran caddie has been on tour almost 20 years, working with some big names, including Nick Price, Sangmoon Bae, Eric Compton, Jeff Sluman and Chris Kirk.

Like many caddies, he is also a talented golfer in his own right, having played at collegiate level for the University of Ohio.

He told Caddie Network that his favourite part of being a looper is “the friendships”. He added: “Met so many people that I still remain in touch with today. Caddies, players, volunteers and pro-am partners.”

However, ahead of the 2025 Masters, Thomas told fans on Instagram that ‘Rev’ injured his back and was unable to accompany his player at Augusta.

So, Thomas employed Joe Greiner – who had only just split with Max Homa – at the eleventh hour.

“Unfortunately, my caddie Rev hurt his back this week and isn’t able to be on the bag with me this week at Augusta,” he wrote.

“Rev is resting up so he gets better soon. I’m very lucky Joe Greiner is a great friend and able to help me out last minute.”