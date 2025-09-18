Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

He has emerged as one of the best golfers in the world – but who is Viktor Hovland’s caddie?

Viktor Hovland’s caddie is Shay Knight, a veteran bagman who has worked with a number of PGA Tour stars across his career.

Shay Knight has been working as Hovland’s caddie ever since the Norwegian turned professional in 2019, with the duo celebrating seven PGA Tour titles together already.

Notably, Hovland shared a warm embrace with Knight on the 18th green after winning the 2023 Memorial Tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus, following a dramatic playoff with Denny McCarthy.

It was the biggest win of Hovland’s career and Knight has been with the Scandinavian every step of the way from his rookie season on tour to becoming a regular member of the European Ryder Cup team.

The duo then celebrated another incredible victory at the 2023 BMW Championship after his sensational final round 61 to win by two shots at Olympia Fields in Chicago.

Hovland, in fact, had his Oklahoma State college coach Alan Bratton as his caddie before turning pro, but he turned to the experienced Knight as he sought a full-time looper.

Knight, who is Australian, was well known on tour after working with players such as Martin Laird, Matt Jones and Chez Reavie.

How Shay Knight became Viktor Hovland’s caddie

Shay Knight inadvertently had Rickie Fowler to thank for securing such a lucrative bag with Viktor Hovland.

Fowler’s caddie Joe Skovron contacted Knight about the possibility of caddying full time for Hovland after they had met at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in 2018.

“Joe called me,” Knight recalled when speaking to The Caddie Network. “It was no secret that Viktor would be turning pro at some point this year.

“Like Viktor, Rickie went to OSU – there’s a strong contingent of OSU guys on the PGA Tour and most are represented by the Wasserman Media Group, including Rickie and Viktor now.

“Joe asked me if I’d have any interest in caddying for Viktor when the decision to turn pro was official and my answer, obviously, was yes.”

Hovland has reached a high of third in the world rankings and has challenged in multiple major championships with the help of Knight, before winning the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Knight is now entering his sixth year working with Viktor Hovland. He was on the bag as Hovland secured his latest PGA Tour title at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Golf Resort in March 2025.

Knight will be back on Hovland’s bag for his third Ryder Cup appearance in European colours at Bethpage Black in September 2025.