Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s golf’s magic number. The one they all want to put on their cards. The lowest rounds of golf that will put them in the sport’s history books forever.

But who are the players to shoot 59 on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, and others?

PGA Tour

To date, 11 players have carded a 59 on the PGA Tour. They are:

Al Geiberger (1977 Memphis Classic)

Chip Beck (1991 Las Vegas Invitational)

David Duval (1999 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic)

Paul Goydos (2010 John Deere Classic)

Stuart Appleby (2010 Greenbrier Classic)

Jim Furyk (2013 BMW Championship)

Justin Thomas (2017 Sony Open in Hawaii)

Adam Hadwin (2017 CareerBuilder Challenge)

Brandt Snedeker (2018 Wyndham Championship)

Kevin Chappell (2019 Greenbrier)

Scottie Scheffler (2020 Northern Trust)

Cameron Young (2024 Travelers Championship)

What was even more special about the rounds from Duval and Appleby? Their 59s were carded in the final round to win the tournament. Oof.

But if you think that’s as good as it gets, set your face to surprised. One player has had a 58! Not only that, it’s one of the 11 who has had a 59!

Jim Furyk (2016 Travelers Championship)

Furyk’s history-making round consisted of seven pars, 10 birdies, and an eagle at TPC River Highlands.

DP World Tour

But what about the other side of the Atlantic?

September 21, 2018 remains the only day a player has shot 59 on what was then the European Tour.

Oliver Fisher (2018 Portugal Masters)

LPGA Tour

Has there been a 59 in the women’s game?

Yes, only one player has broken 60 on the LPGA Tour. And there are no prizes for guessing who…

Annika Sorenstam (2001 Standard Register Ping)

Other tours

What about golf’s other tours?

There are a few, including six more 58s…

Ryo Ishikawa (2010 The Crowns on the Japan Golf Tour)

Stephan Jager (2016 Ellie Mae Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour)

Seong-hyeon Kim (2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am on the Japan Golf Tour)

Alejandro del Ray (2021 Swiss Challenge on the Challenge Tour)

Bryson DeChambeau (2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier)

Frankie Capan III (2024 Veritex Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour)

And 14 more 59s…

Notah Begay III (1998 Dominion Open on the Korn Ferry Tour)

Doug Dunakey (1999 Miami Valley Open on the Korn Ferry Tour)

Masahiro Kuramoto (2003 Acom International on the Japan Golf Tour)

Jason Gore (2005 Cox Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour)

Adrien Mork (2006 Moroccan Classic on the Challenge Tour)

Will Wilcox (2013 Utah Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour)

Russell Knox (2013 Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour)

Kevin Sutherland (2014 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open on the Champions Tour)

Nicolo Ravano (2016 Challenge de Espana on the Challenge Tour)

Sam Saunders (2017 Tour Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour)

Miguel Angel Martin (2018 Tour Championship on the Legends Tour)

Yuta Ikeda (2022 Golf Partner Pro-Am on the Japan Golf Tour)

Mac Meissner (2023 LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour)

Michael Feagles (2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour)

Joaquin Niemann (2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba)

Aldrich Potgieter (2024 Astara Golf Championship)

Peter Lonard (2024 Moama Masters on PGA Legends Tour)

And what about a 57?

Chilean pro Cristobal Del Solar shot that record-breaking number at the Astara Championship, a Korn Ferry Tour event in Colombia in February 2024.

So no one has ever broken 60 in a major?

Nope. In fact, 61 is the lowest score ever carded in a major – and it’s 62 in the men’s game. You can read all about those right here if you like: