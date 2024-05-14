Rory McIlroy has had several relationships with golf coaches over his career, but one man has remained a constant throughout his success. So, who is Rory McIlroy’s current coach?

While Michael Bannon has been a constant coach for Rory McIlroy , he has sought the advice of others from time to time. Here’s a list of some of those the former world No.1 has enlisted to help with his game.

Bannon was the head professional at Bangor Golf Club, and started coaching Rory when he was eight-years-old. Although it has been difficult for Bannon to travel with Rory full-time recently, he has always been at the end of the phone should Rory need an opinion on his swing.

That man is family friend and long-time coach of Rory, Michael Bannon. While McIlroy has enlisted several other gurus to help different parts of his game, it has always been Bannon that has worked with the four-time major champion.

Pete Cowen

McIlroy employed the famous coach near the start of 2019, in a bid to win The Masters and complete his career grand slam. However, after an emotional interview at the 2021 Ryder Cup, Rory McIlroy parted ways with Cowen. Although, Rory said that Cowen will always be on the end of the phone should he want advice. Cowen has a star-studded list of clients to his name, with Lee Westwood, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia all working with him at one time.

Phil Kenyon

Putting guru Phil Kenyon has helped Rory on the greens. Historically one of the weakest parts of Rory’s game, he looked to improve it with the help of the Englishman. McIlroy first worked with Kenyon after missing the cut at the 2016 PGA Championship. Phil Kenyon also has an impressive list of players to his name, including Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose and Francesco Molinari

Dr Clayton Skaggs

Skaggs is probably the least well-known person to work with Rory McIlroy. Skaggs is not a swing coach, instead he has taught Rory to focus on the “Three Ps,” perspective, persistence and poise. Dr Skaggs is the founder of the Central Institute for Human Performance in Jupiter, Florida, close to where McIlroy is now based. It’s thought that McIlroy began working with the guru after a recommendation from Brad Faxon.

Michael Bannon

Throughout all these eras though, Michael Bannon has remained a constant. The Northern Irishman has coached McIlroy since he was eight-years-old, and has been a constant source of advice for the Ryder Cup stalwart. McIlroy says that Bannon knows his swing better than anybody else, not even Rory knows his swing like his long-time coach. McIlroy is Bannon’s only well-known client, and we imagine that this is beneficial for the star.

In April 2024, it was also reported that McIlroy had enlisted the help of legendary swing coach Butch Harmon as he prepared for his tenth bid for a career grand slam at The Masters. McIlroy visited Harmon for a one-off lesson in the build up to major season.