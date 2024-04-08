Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

The Masters is once again upon us – and this year’s 88th edition is shaping up to be an absolute epic.

Rory McIlroy is once again bidding to finally complete the career grand slam, while LIV’s Jon Rahm is aiming to become just the fourth player to successfully defend his title at Augusta National.

But can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler, the world No.1 who has been in sensational form and is primed to challenge for a second Green Jacket of his own?

There are currently 13 LIV golfers in the field for the first major of the season, including Brooks Koepka, who narrowly missed out on his first Masters victory last year.

Due to the divided talent pool in the elite men’s game, it is one of the few occasions where the world’s best players will do battle and there are so many storylines to get excited about in Georgia.

And if you want to watch all the action unfold at this year’s tournament and you haven’t got a golden ticket to Augusta, there’s only one place to be.

Sky Sports has exclusive live broadcast rights for UK viewers and will have comprehensive coverage of the showpiece event.

The broadcaster has lined up extensive coverage of all four tournament days, as well as the traditional par-3 tournament. There is a “Live on the Range” show from 5pm before the tournament begins, while there is also a daily debate show from 12.30pm on Tuesday to Thursday and 11:30am from the rest of the week.

Here’s the full listings of where you can watch the Masters on TV…

The Masters 2024 TV schedule

Wednesday, April 10

Masters Par 3 Contest, Sky Sports Golf (19:00)

Thursday, April 11

The Masters Round 1, Sky Sports Main Event (14:00), Sky Sports Golf (14:00)

Friday, April 12

The Masters Round 2, Sky Sports Main Event (14:00), Sky Sports Golf (14:00)

Saturday, April 13

The Masters Round 3, Sky Sports Golf (15:00), Sky Sports Main Event (20:00)

Sunday, April 14

The Masters Final Round, Sky Sports Golf (15:00), Sky Sports Main Event (19:00)