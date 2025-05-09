Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Few players have a major championship pedigree to match Phil Mickelson.

With age, the 54-year-old has defied belief, thrown trends out of the window and etched his name into the history books.

Since making his major debut at the U.S. Open in 1990, Mickelson has contested 127 of the championships and made the cut in 103 of them.

By playing on the weekend at the Masters in 2023, ‘Lefty’ became the third member of an exclusive club made up of Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

The trio are, by quite some way, the only players to have made 100 cuts in major championships.

Meanwhile, Mickelson remains the oldest winner of a major and it’s his relationship with making history in the PGA of America’s flagship event that appears to hold no bounds.

In 2021, at 50 years, 11 months and 7 days old, he triumphed in the hunt for the Wanamaker trophy on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

“It’s very possible that this is the last tournament I ever win,” he said after fending off Brooks Koepka.

“Like if I’m being realistic. But it’s also very possible that I may have had a little bit of a breakthrough in some of my focus and maybe I go on a little bit of a run, I don’t know.

“But the point is that there’s no reason why I or anybody else can’t do it at a later age. It just takes a little bit more work.”

The LIV Golf star is without a win since, but he can still make more history in the championship without lifting the title.

Heading into the 2025 edition at Quail Hollow, Mickelson has made the joint most cuts in the event.

His 27 cuts made in the PGA Championship can only be matched by Raymond Floyd and Nicklaus, paving the way for Mickelson to fly solo at the top.

The American hadn’t missed the cut since 2018 before falling short of breaking the record at Valhalla last year. Now, he has another chance.

Over to you, Phil.

