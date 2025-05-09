Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The PGA Championship prides itself on hosting the best field in golf.

That is why at this year’s renewal at Quail Hollow, the PGA of America has extended several invites to otherwise ineligible LIV Golf players.

The 156-strong field has now been assembled and includes a host of major champions, many of whom have lifted the Wanamaker trophy.

However, for various reasons, there are still some big name golfers missing out on the second major of the season.

Here are some of those that won’t be teeing it up at Quail Hollow…

Tiger Woods

Fans won’t see Woods, a four-time winner of the PGA Championship, for a while. The 49-year-old underwent minimally invasive surgery on his left Achilles tendon in March, likely ruling him out of action for around a year. He missed the cut at Valhalla 12 months ago.

Lucas Herbert

Whilst perhaps not a household name, Herbert is arguably the most unlucky LIV golfer to miss out on an invite. He addressed his situation ahead of the tournament, insisting his inspired form has been a result of playing on the Saudi-backed circuit. The Aussie has played in the last six PGA Championships, making the cut in five.

Billy Horschel

Another notable absentee at Quail Hollow will be Billy Horschel. The American announced this week that he is set for a few months on the sidelines, opting to have surgery on his right hip. It means the fan favourite will, in fact, miss the rest of the major season, while he finished T8 in this tournament last year.

John Daly

A scheduling nightmare means the 1991 PGA champion won’t be playing this year’s second major of the year. Instead, he’ll be playing a different one. That’s right, Daly has chosen to contest the Regions Tradition, the first major of five in the senior calendar. Fair to say he wasn’t best pleased.

Luke Clanton

Perhaps the hottest amateur golfer in the world right now, Luke Clanton’s name has been on everyone’s lips. However, he won’t feature in this year’s PGA Championship, despite being inside the top 100 in the Official World Golf Rankings and reportedly eyeing up a pro debut on the PGA Tour next month.

Bubba Watson

A third consecutive PGA Championship without Watson, who famously lost out on a three-hole playoff to Martin Kaymer in the 2010 edition at Whistling Straits. The two-time Masters champion has enjoyed a solid start to the season, including a T14 effort at Augusta National in April.

Ryan Fox

The Kiwi, who teed it up in 12 consecutive majors between 2022 and 2024, has now missed the opening pair of the 2025 season. The world No.119 didn’t receive an invite to the PGA Championship and recently admitted that he doesn’t deserve to be at Quail Hollow given his form struggles.