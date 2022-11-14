A golfer’s guide to the 2022 World Cup

The World Cup in Qatar is almost upon us.
Over the next month, 32 nations will battle it out for victory in the 22nd edition of the quadrennial tournament.
Reigning champions France are heavily fancied to retain the title they won in Russia four years ago, with Brazil, Argentina and Spain also in the reckoning.
We thought it would be interesting to take a look at each of the countries taking part in the finals through golf-tinted glasses. How many golf courses do they have? Who’s their highest-ranked golfer? And so on, and so on.
Read on for the ultimate golfer’s guide to the 2022 World Cup...
Argentina
Total golf courses: 348
No. registered golfers: 51,152
Highest ranked golfer: Emiliano Grillo (72)
Major wins: 3
Australia
Total golf courses: 1,584
No. registered golfers: 407,000
Highest ranked golfer: Cam Smith (3)
Major wins: 18
Belgium
Total golf courses: 122
No. registered golfers: 76,000
Highest ranked golfer: Thomas Pieters (39)
Major wins: N/A
Brazil
Total golf courses: 126
No. registered golfers: 9,202
Highest ranked golfer: Alexandre Rocha (992)
Major wins: N/A
Cameroon
Total golf courses: 4
No. registered golfers: N/A
Highest ranked golfer: Issa Nlarreb A Amang (2,821)
Major wins: N/A
Canada
Total golf courses: 2,564
No. registered golfers: 340,000
Highest ranked golfer: Corey Conners (32)
Major wins: 1
Costa Rica
Total golf courses: 14
No. registered golfers: 2,500
Highest ranked golfer: Luis Gagne (1,821)
Major wins: N/A
Croatia
Total golf courses: 6
No. registered golfers: 1,031
Highest ranked golfer: N/A
Major wins: N/A
Denmark
Total golf courses: 347
No. registered golfers: 164,130
Highest ranked golfer: Rasmus Hojgaard(107)
Major wins: N/A
Ecuador
Total golf courses: 10
No. registered golfers: 1,252
Highest ranked golfer: Hector Bolgay (2,821)
Major wins: N/A
England
Total golf courses: 2,213
No. registered golfers: 763,000
Highest ranked golfer: Matt Fitzpatrick (9)
Major wins: 36
France
Total golf courses: 811
No. registered golfers: 408,388
Highest ranked golfer: Victor Perez (102)
Major wins: 1
Germany
Total golf courses: 1,054
No. registered golfers: 643,158
Highest ranked golfer: Yannik Paul (141)
Major wins: 4
Ghana
Total golf courses: 16
No. registered golfers: 3,000
Highest ranked golfer: N/A
Major wins: N/A
Iran
Total golf courses: 1
No. registered golfers: 3,000
Highest ranked golfer: Ali Khazanbeik (2,821)
Major wins: N/A
Japan
Total golf courses: 3,140
No. registered golfers: 5,800,000
Highest ranked golfer: Hideki Matsuyama (19)
Major wins: 1
Mexico
Total golf courses: 256
No. registered golfers: 27,631
Highest ranked golfer: Abraham Ancer (28)
Major wins: N/A
Morocco
Total golf courses: 61
No. registered golfers: 10,000
Highest ranked golfer: Ayoub Lguirati (1,887)
Major wins: N/A
Netherlands
Total golf courses: 350
No. registered golfers: 374,274
Highest ranked golfer: Wil Besseling (301)
Major wins: N/A
Poland
Total golf courses: 54
No. registered golfers: 6,320
Highest ranked golfer: Adrian Meronk (59)
Major wins: N/A
Portugal
Total golf courses: 109
No. registered golfers: 15,292
Highest ranked golfer: Ricardo Gouveia (283)
Major wins: N/A
Qatar
Total golf courses: 6
No. registered golfers: 2,300
Highest ranked golfer: Ali Abdullah Bidhia Al Shahrani (2,821)
Major wins: N/A
Saudi Arabia
Total golf courses: 13
No. registered golfers: 5,000
Highest ranked golfer: Othman Al Mulla (2,446)
Major wins: N/A
Senegal
Total golf courses: 3
No. registered golfers: 300
Highest ranked golfer: Samba Niang (2,821)
Major wins: N/A
Serbia
Total golf courses: 2
No. registered golfers: 747
Highest ranked golfer: Igor Milicic (2,821)
Major wins: N/A
South Korea
Total golf courses: 810
No. registered golfers: 11,300
Highest ranked golfer: Tom Kim (14)
Major wins: 1
Spain
Total golf courses: 493
No. registered golfers: 283,256
Highest ranked golfer: Jon Rahm (5)
Major wins: 9
Switzerland
Total golf courses: 117
No. registered golfers: 95,717
Highest ranked golfer: Jeremy Freiburghaus (300)
Major wins: N/A
Tunisia
Total golf courses: 16
No. registered golfers: 807
Highest ranked golfer: Sami Hajri (2,821)
Major wins: N/A
United States of America
Total golf courses: 16,156
No. registered golfers: 25,100,000
Highest ranked golfer: Scottie Scheffler (2)
Major wins: 280
Uruguay
Total golf courses: 11
No. registered golfers: 4,007
Highest ranked golfer: Cledy Cordoba (2,821)
Major wins: N/A
Wales
Total golf courses: 181
No. registered golfers: 5,682
Highest ranked golfer: Jamie Donaldson (194)
Major wins: 1