A golfer’s guide to the 2022 World Cup

The World Cup in Qatar is almost upon us.

Over the next month, 32 nations will battle it out for victory in the 22nd edition of the quadrennial tournament.

Reigning champions France are heavily fancied to retain the title they won in Russia four years ago, with Brazil, Argentina and Spain also in the reckoning.

We thought it would be interesting to take a look at each of the countries taking part in the finals through golf-tinted glasses. How many golf courses do they have? Who’s their highest-ranked golfer? And so on, and so on.

Read on for the ultimate golfer’s guide to the 2022 World Cup...

Argentina

Total golf courses: 348

No. registered golfers: 51,152

Highest ranked golfer: Emiliano Grillo (72)

Major wins: 3

Australia

Total golf courses: 1,584

No. registered golfers: 407,000

Highest ranked golfer: Cam Smith (3)

Major wins: 18

Belgium

Total golf courses: 122

No. registered golfers: 76,000

Highest ranked golfer: Thomas Pieters (39)

Major wins: N/A

Brazil

Total golf courses: 126

No. registered golfers: 9,202

Highest ranked golfer: Alexandre Rocha (992)

Major wins: N/A

Cameroon

Total golf courses: 4

No. registered golfers: N/A

Highest ranked golfer: Issa Nlarreb A Amang (2,821)

Major wins: N/A

Canada

Total golf courses: 2,564

No. registered golfers: 340,000

Highest ranked golfer: Corey Conners (32)

Major wins: 1

Costa Rica

Total golf courses: 14

No. registered golfers: 2,500

Highest ranked golfer: Luis Gagne (1,821)

Major wins: N/A

Croatia

Total golf courses: 6

No. registered golfers: 1,031

Highest ranked golfer: N/A

Major wins: N/A

Denmark

Total golf courses: 347

No. registered golfers: 164,130

Highest ranked golfer: Rasmus Hojgaard(107)

Major wins: N/A

Ecuador

Total golf courses: 10

No. registered golfers: 1,252

Highest ranked golfer: Hector Bolgay (2,821)

Major wins: N/A

England

Total golf courses: 2,213

No. registered golfers: 763,000

Highest ranked golfer: Matt Fitzpatrick (9)

Major wins: 36

France

Total golf courses: 811

No. registered golfers: 408,388

Highest ranked golfer: Victor Perez (102)

Major wins: 1

Germany

Total golf courses: 1,054

No. registered golfers: 643,158

Highest ranked golfer: Yannik Paul (141)

Major wins: 4

Ghana

Total golf courses: 16

No. registered golfers: 3,000

Highest ranked golfer: N/A

Major wins: N/A

Iran

Total golf courses: 1

No. registered golfers: 3,000

Highest ranked golfer: Ali Khazanbeik (2,821)

Major wins: N/A

Japan

Total golf courses: 3,140

No. registered golfers: 5,800,000

Highest ranked golfer: Hideki Matsuyama (19)

Major wins: 1

Mexico

Total golf courses: 256

No. registered golfers: 27,631

Highest ranked golfer: Abraham Ancer (28)

Major wins: N/A

Morocco

Total golf courses: 61

No. registered golfers: 10,000

Highest ranked golfer: Ayoub Lguirati (1,887)

Major wins: N/A

Netherlands

Total golf courses: 350

No. registered golfers: 374,274

Highest ranked golfer: Wil Besseling (301)

Major wins: N/A

Poland

Total golf courses: 54

No. registered golfers: 6,320

Highest ranked golfer: Adrian Meronk (59)

Major wins: N/A

Portugal

Total golf courses: 109

No. registered golfers: 15,292

Highest ranked golfer: Ricardo Gouveia (283)

Major wins: N/A

Qatar

Total golf courses: 6

No. registered golfers: 2,300

Highest ranked golfer: Ali Abdullah Bidhia Al Shahrani (2,821)

Major wins: N/A

Saudi Arabia

Total golf courses: 13

No. registered golfers: 5,000

Highest ranked golfer: Othman Al Mulla (2,446)

Major wins: N/A

Senegal

Total golf courses: 3

No. registered golfers: 300

Highest ranked golfer: Samba Niang (2,821)

Major wins: N/A







Serbia

Total golf courses: 2

No. registered golfers: 747

Highest ranked golfer: Igor Milicic (2,821)

Major wins: N/A

South Korea

Total golf courses: 810

No. registered golfers: 11,300

Highest ranked golfer: Tom Kim (14)

Major wins: 1

Spain

Total golf courses: 493

No. registered golfers: 283,256

Highest ranked golfer: Jon Rahm (5)

Major wins: 9

Switzerland

Total golf courses: 117

No. registered golfers: 95,717

Highest ranked golfer: Jeremy Freiburghaus (300)

Major wins: N/A

Tunisia

Total golf courses: 16

No. registered golfers: 807

Highest ranked golfer: Sami Hajri (2,821)

Major wins: N/A

United States of America

Total golf courses: 16,156

No. registered golfers: 25,100,000

Highest ranked golfer: Scottie Scheffler (2)

Major wins: 280

Uruguay

Total golf courses: 11

No. registered golfers: 4,007

Highest ranked golfer: Cledy Cordoba (2,821)

Major wins: N/A

Wales

Total golf courses: 181

No. registered golfers: 5,682

Highest ranked golfer: Jamie Donaldson (194)

Major wins: 1